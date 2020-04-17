Prabhas:Take A Look At Some Unseen Childhood Pictures Of The 'Baahubali' Superstar

South Superstar Prabhas of Saaho fame recently made headlines, when he donated a whopping Rs.1 crore to the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Chief Minister's Relief Fund to combat COVID-19. Known for his charming personality and impeccable acting skills Prabhas became a global star after the magnanimous success of his Baahubali film series.

Source: Prabhas Instagram

Born in Chennai to Telugu films producer Uppalapati Surya Narayana Raju and Siva Kumari, no one would have ever imagined that one this South Indian boy will rule the South Film Industry. Some of his notable performances have been in movies like Chatrapathi, Munna, Varsham, and Bahubali series.

Unseen Childhood Pics of Prabhas

Talking about Prabhas, we have compiled some adorable childhood pictures of him. Take a look at some never-seen-before childhood pictures of the Mirchi actor, which we compiled from a youtube channel and his fan page on Instagram.

Baby Prabhas looks cute as a button in this photo, one can see him playing on the floor. But what draws our attention the most is his curly black hair.

Source: NAMEfame Youtube

Prabhas is true -blue little munchkin in this childhood pic. Dressed as Lord Krishna with some chains and tikka, Prabhas can be seen smiling in this throwback pic.

Source: NAMEfame Youtube

This Prabhas's photo is from his did his school days, he went to DNR School Bhimavaram in Andhra Pradesh. He looks really cute in this traditional kurta dhoti ensemble.

Source: NAMEfame Youtube

Out of all Prabhas's photos, this one's a standout pic, as the actor looks super cute with his endearing smile. The Munna actor looks truly adorable.

Source: Team Prabhas Instagram

Yet another childhood photo of Prabhas where one can see him sitting with crossed legs like a superstar that he actually is. We have often seen him sitting in this pose in several films, recently Saaho.

Source: Team Prabhas Instagram

Prabhas looks unrecognisable in this black and white photo of his. This picture is from his college days.

Source: Team Prabhas Instagram

On the work front, Prabhas has some interesting films in the pipeline like Nag Aswin's untitled film and Jaan opposite Pooja Hegde.

