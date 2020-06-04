Priyamani Turns 36: Rana Daggubati, Sai Pallavi & Samantha Akkineni Share Heartfelt Wishes

Priya Vasudev Mani Iyer, popularly known as Priyamani turned 36 today, i.e. June 4, 2020. The National-Award winning actor has predominantly worked in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada film industries after she started her career as an actor in 2003. On the occasion of her 36th birthday, the makers of her upcoming film titled Viraataparvam treated her fans with the first look poster of Priyamani as Bharathakka.

Essaying the role of a Naxalite, the Paruthiveeran actor will be seen sharing the screen space with the Baahubali actor Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi in this Venu Udugula directorial. However, as soon as her first look poster was released on social media, the internet was taken by storm as birthday wishes and compliments regarding the poster, both started pouring in by fans and her colleagues. While fans are showering Priyamani with tonnes of wishes online, her Viraataparvam co-stars Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi and the Tollywood leading lady Samantha Akkineni also took to social media to wish the Bangalorean beauty on her special day.

Tollywood superstars Rana Daggubati, Samantha Akkineni & Sai Pallavi wish Priyamani on her 36th birthday

Earlier this morning, Priyamani's Viraataparvam co-actor Sai Pallavi, along with sharing Priyamani's first look poster from the film penned down a heartfelt birthday wish for her by lauding her passion and dedication on Twitter. Pallavi captioned the photograph writing, "Happy birthday Bharathakka Your passion for work, that extra mile in efforts, is something I really admire about you. Can’t wait to join u in the sets again".

Furthermore, the lead male actor of her upcoming film and co-star Rana Daggubati took to Instagram stories to share her poster from the film and wished her writing, "@pillumani Happy Birthday!! Have the best one". One of her contemporaries, Samantha Akkineni too took to Instagram stories to share a candid photograph of Priyamani from an auto-rickshaw, calling her a powerhouse as she captioned the post, "Happy Birthday you powerhouse".

Check out all the posts below:

Happy birthday Bharathakka â¤ï¸

Your passion for work, that extra mile in efforts, is something I really admire about you. Can’t wait to join u in the sets again â¤ï¸ @priyamani6 @venuudugulafilm pic.twitter.com/cYDoQjX1kD — Sai Pallavi (@Sai_Pallavi92) June 4, 2020

Talking about her film Viraataparvam, Rana Daggubati will reportedly be seen playing the role of a cop in the film while Sai Pallavi will be seen essaying the role of a country singer, who later shakes hands with the Naxal force. The Venu Udugula directorial also stars actors like Naveen Chandra, Zarina Wahab, Eswari Rao, and Sai Chand in key roles. The release date of the film is yet to be announced by the makers.

