Samantha Akkineni Describes Rana And Miheeka's Relationship In 'one Word', See Post

Recently, Rana Daggubati made it official with his lady love Miheeka Bajaj on social media. He shared an adorable photo with his longtime girlfriend across all social media platforms and Daggubati captioned the posts as, "She said yes #MiheekaBajaj". Since then the duo has been pure couple goals for fans. Recently, fellow actor Samantha Akkineni tweeted a heart emoji when she was asked one word on Rana-Miheeka's relationship.

Samantha's response to Rana and Miheeka's relationship

Amid lockdown, Samantha Akkineni has been quite active on social media, interacting and entertaining her fans. During her recent chat session with her Twitter fans, the Ye Maaya Chesave debutant answered some interesting questions. One of her followers asked Samantha, "One Word About Rana Miheeka Relationship". To which the Oh! Baby star replied with a simple heart emoji. Check out the tweet below.

Samantha Akkineni tried to answer all her fans' questions. She seemed excited and happy to answer them all. One of the users asked the Tollywood superstar, "What's Your Reply to Your Haters ! :-)". The actor kept it calm and gave a savage reply. She tweeted, "Unfortunately for you .. you don’t realise that you inspire me compliments make me lazy insults propel me to give my best work .. so Thankyou". Take a look at the tweet.

Unfortunately for you .. you don’t realise that you inspire me 😊 compliments make me lazy insults propel me to give my best work .. so Thankyou https://t.co/harKEksJsS — Samantha Akkineni (@Samanthaprabhu2) May 29, 2020

Meanwhile, the south superstar, Samantha Akkineni took to her Instagram account and shared a picture from Rana Daggubati’s ‘Roka’ ceremony. The function was attended by family members and close friends of Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj. Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya were also seen attending the event.

While posting the picture on her social media, Samantha Akkineni wrote, ‘Thankyou for bringing us the best news of 2020. @ranadaggubati @miheeka ... here’s to your happily ever after.’

In the picture shared by Samantha, the couple Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj are seen sitting on a couch while their family members along with Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya posed for a picture. Samantha Akkineni wore a beautiful yellow coloured sleeveless traditional dress with a contrasting blue coloured dupatta. She left her hair open and wore minimum makeup.

