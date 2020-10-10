Rana Daggubati Starrer 'Hiranyakashyap' Put On Hold Due To Coronavirus Pandemic

Director Gunasekhar on Friday, October 9 revealed that his magnum-opus, Hiranyakashyap, starring Rana Daggubati in the lead, is temporarily put on the backburner. "Despite Hiranyakashyap pre-production work completed, the massive scale shoot will take off later than anticipated," (sic) tweeted Gunasekhar. Hiranyakashyap, touted to be based on the mythological character of the same name, was announced by Rana Daggubati a few years ago.

Here’s an update I’d like to share with you all- pic.twitter.com/eTPRJw3C0D — Gunasekhar (@Gunasekhar1) October 9, 2020

Also Read | Rana Daggubati opens Up About His Love Story With Miheeka Bajaj; Details Here

The Rana Daggubati starrer based on Asura Hiranyakashyap from Indian mythology made on a massive budget was reported to be made with an ensemble star cast by online portal The News Minute. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, shooting with a huge star cast is impossible, stated director Gunasekhar in the tweet. The forthcoming movie is bankrolled by Rana Daggubati's father Suresh Babu's production banner.

Also Read | Rana Daggubati Celebrates 49 Years Of Iconic Telugu Movie 'Prem Nagar'; See Posts

Gunasekhar starts work on his next film

Since Hiranyakashyap is temporarily shelved due to the coronavirus pandemic, director Gunasekhar has decided to begin work on another film. He has started working on his next movie, Shakuntalam, a whimsical tale of love. The Gunasekhar-directorial is based on Mahabharat.

Before manifesting the spectacle of Narasimha Avatar on the silver screen in ‘Hiranyakashyapa’..

Presenting to you a whimsical ‘Tale of Love’ from the Adi Parva of the Mahabharata..https://t.co/eVK7a9r4Ze — Gunasekhar (@Gunasekhar1) October 9, 2020

Also Read | Rana Daggubati To Host Fictional Animated Series

What's next for Rana Daggubati on the work front?

Rana Daggubati will be next seen in Prabu Solomon's tri-lingual. The movie, starring Rana Daggubati, Vishnu Vishal, Shriya Pilgaonkar, and Pulkit Samrat in the lead, is based on real-life incidents of animal abuse. The film is expected to simultaneously release in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi languages.

The movie is bankrolled by Sunil Lulla under his production banner. Initially, the movie was slated to hit the silver screen in April 2020, but got postponed due to the pandemic.

Also Read | 'Free Guy' Cast: See Full Details Of This Ryan Reynolds Starrer

Besides the upcoming flick, Rana Daggubati also has Venu Udugula's Virata Parvam. The movie, starring Rana and Sai Pallavi in the lead, also features actors like Priyamani, Nandita Das, Zarina Wahab, and Easwari Rao in prominent roles. The film is reportedly based on the 1990 protest that happened in Telegana for statehood. The Rana Daggubati starrer is produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri. It is expected to hit the marquee next year.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.