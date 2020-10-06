'Free Guy' Cast: See Full Details Of This Ryan Reynolds Starrer

Free Guy is an American science-fiction-comedy movie which is set to release in December 2020. The movie is directed by Shawn Levy. The screenplay is written by Matt Lieberman and Zak Penn. Free Guy’s cast includes Ryan Reynolds, Jodie Comer, Joe Keery, Lil Rel Howery, Utkarsh Ambudkar and Taika Waititi. Read to know more about Free Guy’s cast.

Free Guy's cast

Ryan Reynolds as Guy

The character played by Ryan Reynolds in the movie Free Guy is simply called ‘Guy’. Ryan plays the lead role in the movie. He is somebody who is stuck in a widely-played video game. Guy is not supposed to be helping other characters but he does. Guy starts realising that he is in a video game. The publishers of the game realise that a character in their video game is not acting like it is supposed to, they decide to terminate him inside the game.

Jodie Comer as Milly and Molotov Girl

Jodie Comer is a British actor and one of the rising names in the American and British film industry. She plays the lead role in the movie alongside Ryan Reynolds. She plays 2 roles in the movie Free Guy. One is called Milly who is actually one of the makers of the game and one is called Molotov Girl, who is one of the characters in the game. She teams with Guy in the video game to fight against the bad guys in the game.

Joey Keery as Keys

Joey Keery is an American actor who is most famous for his role in the widely-loved series Stranger Things. In the movie Free Guy, he plays the character of Keys who partners with Milly to make the video game. When he realises that Guy has started behaving differently in the game, he talks to the publishers of the game about it. Joey Keery plays one of the important roles in the movie.

Taika Waititi as Antoine

Taika Waititi is from New Zealand and is a film and television director, producer, screenwriter, actor, and comedian. He plays the character of Antoine in the movie Free Guy and is the publisher of the game. When he learns that Guy is misbehaving in the movie, he wants to get him terminated. He, too, plays one of the important roles in the film.

Lil Rel Howery as Buddy

Lil Rel Howery is the professional name of Milton Howery Jr. He plays the character of Buddy in the movie Free Guy. Buddy is Guy’s best friend in the video game. He thinks that Guy is going through a ‘tough time’ when the later confronts to him they are living in a video game.

Free Guy revolves around the character of Guy who realises that he is living in a video game. He tells other characters in the video game about this. The makers and publishers of the game realise that Guy is misbehaving in the video game and try to terminate him. Guy has to get ahead of the makers if he wants to save himself and other characters in the game before they shut the game down.

