Ranjit Bawa's Latest Poster Of New Song ‘Chote Chote Ghar’ Out Now

Punjabi singer Ranjit Bawa recently took to his Instagram and shared the poster of his upcoming song, Chote Chote Ghar. Ranjit Bawa has around 3.2M followers on Instagram. The singer is also popularly known for songs like Jatt Di Akal, Mahiya, Manzil, Impress, and many more. Bawa has also won many awards, accolades, and nominations for awards for his popular songs and films. Below are further details on his upcoming song, Chote Chote Ghar.

Ranjit Bawa To Drop A New Song ‘Chote Chote Ghar’ Soon

Ranjit Bawa's latest song has been highly awaited by fans. The post above showcases the singer in a different light. The poster of his latest song made headlines and had comments pouring in from various fans. The lyrics of the song have been written by Babbu and the music of the song has been composed by Gur Sidhu. The actor and singer also captioned the post stating how close the song is to his heart.

Ranjit Bawa also recently posted a video on Instagram of his other latest song, Roya Sari Raat. The song came out just a week ago and became popular. The song already has achieved 640K viewers and is expected to gain more popularity by the end of the month. The emotional and heart touching song was sung by RD Gill and the lyrics were penned by Dangal Prince.

Ranjit Bawa along with being famous for songs is also well known for his acting in many of his Punjabi films. Ranjit Bawa's movies include Tara Mira, High-End Yaariyaan, Toofan Singh, Daddy Cool Munde Fool, Sarvann, Love Punjab, Bhalwal Singh. The actor made much news back in 2019 with the release of his three films namely Tara Mira, Rabb Da Radio 2, and High-End Yaariyaan.

Ranjit Bawa on Instagram amidst lockdown

Ranjit Bawa along with being popular for his films and music also has a lot of following on social media. The actor's Instagram is flooded with his photoshoot, travel, and fitness pictures and videos. Ranjit's love for music and films is seen on his handle. The actor is also a fitness promoter.

His many quarantine fitness videos and photoshoot posts have gained popularity. Fans have not only liked his many posts but have also commented on many of them. Ranjit Bawa has also showcased his lockdown workout routine. The actor has been busy with the release of his songs, he has also been posting home-workout videos and more posts on his love for animals.

