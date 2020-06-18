Belle Delphine Is Back On Social Media With A New Music Video After An 11-month Hiatus

Mary-Belle Kirschner, popular known as Belle Delphine is an English Internet personality, YouTuber, and Cosplay model. She is loved by fans across the world for her quirky personality. However, following a scandal in 2019, Belle Delphine disappeared from the internet and has returned recently, with a music video, titled I’M BACK on her YouTube channel.

Belle Delphine Is Back

Belle Delphine posted the music video titled I’M BACK on her YouTube channel, which has more than 900,000 subscribers, on June 17, 2020. This is a comeback video and features Belle with her signature pink hair and a giant black bow. The cosplay artist is seen playing around with different colours and dancing in the video.

Belle Delphine’s rose to fame after she started posting pictures of herself on Instagram in Cosplay outfits and make-up. After gaining some clout on Instagram, Delphine made headlines again, when she started selling jars with her own bathwater for $30 a pop. The 20-year-old YouTube star was mocked at the time by many for selling the “Gamer Girl Bath Water” but reportedly, the product sold out pretty quickly.

Belle Delphine Instagram

The South African born YouTuber rose to fame through her Instagram account in 2019. Belle Delphine had more than 4 million followers on her Instagram back then, but she was eventually banned from Instagram, after violating the platform's nudity guidelines. She has more than 300,000 followers now and is probably preparing to make a comeback on the platform as she did on her YouTube channel.

Belle Delphine OnlyFans

Belle Delphine is currently also active on her OnlyFans account. OnlyFans is an adult social media platform, which is similar to Instagram and Facebook except that it lets users post explicit images. Fans can then take a monthly subscription to view these exclusive images of their favourite internet personalities and stars. Belle Delphine OnlyFans account has a monthly subscription rate of $35. She has received over 4,000 likes on her exclusive images on the platform so far.

Belle Delphine disappeared: Here’s what happened

The 20-year-old YouTuber mysteriously disappeared from social media in 2019, after posting a tweet claiming she had food poisoning in August 2019. She returned on Twitter briefly in October 2019 and claimed that she had been arrested, in the follow-up tweets she has a haphazard explanation of the events that followed her arrest. Belle Delphine stated that an unidentified girl came to a party which Belle hosted, and stole her hamster. Belle added, that she spray painted the girl's car to avenge her hamster and got it back. However, this led to her being arrested by the police.

I got arrested lol pic.twitter.com/11GJXHpLqF — Belle Delphine (@bunnydelphine) October 7, 2019

I stg this girl came to my party and stole my hamster. I have no idea why, or who tf does that? I spray painted the fucc out of her car and got arrested, at least I got my hamster back. bitch pic.twitter.com/UoKbZ4XTaU — Belle Delphine (@bunnydelphine) October 8, 2019

