Vijay Deverakonda Or Nithiin, Fan Asks Rashmika Mandanna To Pick Favourite Co-star

Rashmika Mandanna, last seen in Venky Kudumula's Bheeshma, recently engaged in a fun QnA session with her fans on social media. Many praised the actor's looks and acting skills, others asked her about her experience working with stalwarts of the industry. Interestingly, Rashmika Mandanna answered all the fan questions with equal enthusiasm, however, was left speechless when she was asked to choose her favourite co-star between Vijay Deverakonda and Nithiin.

Rashmika Mandanna replied with an emoji and stayed away from answering. Instead she asked the fan to choose his favourite actor between Vijay Deverakonda and Nithiin. Rashmika Mandanna has starred opposite Vijay Deverakonda in Dear Comrade and Geetha Govindam, whereas she worked with Nithiin in Bheeshma. All of her collaborations with Vijay Deverakonda and Nithiin have turned to be big hits, with moviegoers raving over their chemistry.

Rashmika Mandanna with Vijay Deverakonda and Nithiin:

What is next for Rashmika Mandanna?

Rashmika Mandanna will be next seen alongside Allu Arjun in Sukumar's Pushpa. The movie is reportedly set against the backdrop of Nallamala forest smuggling. The Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer will go on floors soon after the lockdown ends. Recently, the makers of the Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer released the first look poster of the upcomer, amping up the expectations of the moviegoers.

Besides the upcomer, Rashmika Mandanna will also be seen in Bakkiyaraj Kannan's Sultan. Although nothing much about the film has been revealed, but reports have it that the movie will feature Karthi and Rashmika in lead roles. Meanwhile, reports also claim that actor Yogi Babu has been signed by the makers for a pivotal role in the upcomer. Thereafter, the actor is reported to start work on her production venture.

