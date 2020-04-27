Vijay Deverakonda On 'World Famous Lover': 'It Was A Good Idea On Paper But...'

The Arjun Reddy actor Vijay Deverakonda recently talked about his Valentine Day 2020 release flick titled World Famous Lover. For the unversed, the film performed poorly on the box-office and Deverakonda was not satisfied with its performance. Read on to know more about what Vijay Deverakonda has to say about the failure of his romantic flick World Famous Lover:

ALSO READ | Anil Kapoor, At 63, Flaunts His Ripped Biceps As Rhea Kapoor Goes 'Ugh, Parents'; See Pic

Vijay Devrakonda opens up about World Famous Lover

Reports state that Vijay Devrakonda was recently seen in an interview with a leading entertainment portal, where he talked about the failure of his Valentine's Day-release World Famous Lover. The actor stated that the film got “scre**d up” due to bad execution. According to the actor, the film looked good on the paper but when it came to the execution part, things did not go well. The team failed to execute the film in a proper way.

ALSO READ | Karan Wahi Shares BTS Pictures With Lara Dutta And Rinku Rajguru From 'Hundred'; See Pics



The Arjun Reddy star also stated that when he listened to the script, it excited him a lot and he felt that it had potential. It is stated that this film will be the actor’s final love story and he had talked about this several days before its release. He further said that he is entering a new phase in his career and thus he and the makers were set on making this one of a kind film. He also said that tastes are changing and he is entering this new phase as an individual.

ALSO READ |Mahabharat: Shaheer Sheikh Opens Up About Scene That Emotionally Disturbed Him For Weeks



I knew this was going to be my last love story, so we decided to make this one of its kind.



Filled with all kinds of love. I present to you, #WorldFamousLover!



Releasing this Valentine's Day - Feb 14th.#WFLTrailer - https://t.co/p86vDMb8PG — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) February 6, 2020

ALSO READ | Subhash Ghai Opens Up About Original 'Khalnayak' Cast And Its Possible Sequel



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.