Vijay Deverakonda's Parents want THIS As gift On His 30th Birthday; Actor Responds

Vijay Deverakonda has gone on to become one of the most loved actors in the Telugu film industry. He also has created a niche for himself in the film industry, and with films like Arjun Reddy, Geetha Govindam, and Dear Comrade, the actor has won the hearts of his many across the nation. The young star will be soon tuning 30, and at this time his parents are asking one thing from him which is to make them grandparents. Vijay Deverakonda gave a very subtle reply to his parents to keep them off his back. Here is all he had to say about this baby question in his life.

Vijay Deverakonda's parents want this as gift

In a recent interview with a leading critic, Vijay Deverakonda revealed that on his upcoming birthday they want him to be a father and be grandparents soon. After this, Vijay Deverakonda added that he does not want to sacrifice his independence for his parents' silly joys. He then also added that he feels like he is not a kid anymore.

Vijay Deverakonda also shared that he and his friends used to joke about all this when they were 22-23 and could not believe this time would come so fast. He then also added that his parents want him to get married. Vijay Deverakonda further expressed that it is awkward as he is in the film business and talking about marriage and kids is ridiculous. He also added that he wants to get married and have a family. But he is not feeling mentally mature yet and he is not prepared for it. It will happen naturally and might even happen when he is 45. He then added that he has to hurry up the process and make it an important point in his life.

