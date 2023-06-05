Rashmika Mandanna, Keerthy Suresh, Anand Deverakonda Party Together In Hyderabad | Photos

It was a starry night in Hyderabad as many popular celebrities gathered under a roof to attend producer and stylist Sharvya Varma's birthday bash. Actresses Keerthy Suresh and Rashmika Mandanna were spotted arriving at the venue in style. They took time out from their busy schedules to celebrate their friend's birthday.

Several pictures from the party have been doing the rounds on social media, and it seems like they had a blast at Sharvya's birthday. For the party, Keerthy opted for a white short dress and left her hair loose.

Rashmika, on the other hand, wore a black and orange bodycon dress and tied her hair into a bun. Vijay Deverakona's younger brother Anand was also spotted at the party venue. Rashmika shares a good bond with Anand even as rumours swirl that she is dating her Geeta Govindam co-star Vijay. Meanwhile, Sharvya wore a blue blingy dress.

Sharvya Varma hosts a star-studded bash in Hyderabad

(Keerthy Suresh clicked at the venue | Image: ATJ_28/Twitter)

(Rashmika Mandanna pictured at the venue | Image: Nitish_Tarakian)

Sharvya Varma is a stylist and producer in Tollywood. She is known for styling Tollywood actors like Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Vijay Deverakonda, Nani and others. She shares a close bond with Keerthy as she co-produced her film Good Luck Sakhi (2022). However, the film reportedly did not perform well at the box office. At the party, they posed for group selfies and flashed their wide smiles for the camera.

Keerthy Suresh and Rashmika Mandanna have busy year ahead

On the work front, Keerthy Suresh and Rashmika Mandanna are busy filming for their respective films. Keerthy recently announced the wrap of Raghuthatha, which is based on a woman who embarks on a journey in order to save the identity of her people and their land. She also has Maamannan, co-starring Vadivelu, Udhayanidhi Stalin and Fahadh Faasil, and Bhola Shankar, co-starring Chiranjeevi and Tamannaah Bhatia lined up.

Meanwhile, Rashmika will next feature in Animal opposite Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol. It will hit the big screens on August 11. She also has Pushpa: The Rule, co-starring Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil, in the pipeline. There is huge hype surrounding this film. She has also announced a female-centric film titled Rainbow, co-starring Shaakuntalam co-star Dev Mohan. However, the makers are yet to reveal more details about this project.