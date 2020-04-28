Rashmika Mandanna Reveals She Is Learning A New Dialect For Upcoming 'Pushpa'; Read Here

Rashmika Mandanna on Monday engaged in a fun QnA session with her fans on her social media. While many emphasised on her good looks, the others talked about her acting skills. Meanwhile, a fan's observation about Rashmika Mandanna's upcoming movie took her by surprise.

During the QnA session with her fans, a social media user asked Rashmika Mandanna whether she is learning a new dialect for her upcoming movie Pushpa. A surprised Rashmika answered, "Well yes how do you knowwwwww?" (sic). Reportedly, the actor will be learning Chittoor dialect for her movie with Allu Arjun, to be directed by Sukumar.

Also Read | Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa' To Not Have Rashmika Mandanna As His Love Interest? Details Inside

Also Read | Allu Arjun Sports Rugged Look As He Shares Second Poster Of Upcoming Film 'Pushpa'; See

Pushpa, starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead, is reportedly set against the backdrop of Nallamala forest smuggling. The Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer will go on floors soon after the lockdown ends. Recently, the makers released the first look poster of the upcomer, amping up the expectations of the moviegoers. Check out the first look of Pushpa:

Also Read | Rashmika Mandanna's Fan Does 'Abhishekam' Ritual For Her On Birthday; Actor Reacts

Also Read | Rashmika Mandanna Tells Fans 'Its Okay To Sleep All Day, You're Not Alone' Amid Lockdown

What's next for Rashmika Mandanna?

Besides the Allu Arjun starrer, Rashmika Mandanna will also be seen in Bakkiyaraj Kannan's Sultan. Although nothing much about the film has been revealed, but reports have it that the movie will feature Karthi and Rashmika in lead roles. Meanwhile, reports also claim that actor Yogi Babu has been signed by the makers for a pivotal role in the upcomer. Thereafter, the actor is reported to start work on her production venture. Although nothing much has been revealed, however, reports have it that the actor will make an official announcement soon after lockdown ends.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.