Rashmika Mandanna's fan does 'Abhishekam' ritual for her on birthday, actor reacts

Fans are known to go extreme lengths for their favourite stars. Be it taking long trips to reach the celebrities’ residences or flooding their social media timeline with messages, they often have special ways convey their love.

Rashmika Mandanna’s fan had a special gesture for her on her birthday on Sunday. The fan performed the ‘abhishekam’, a ritual involving worshipping the Shiva Lingam with milk.

The fan wished the actor in the special way to pray for her.

Rashmika too was overwhelmed and wondered what she had done to deserve all this love.

Here’s the post

What have I done to deserve this love ♥️♥️ https://t.co/rzx5ZLW91K — Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) April 5, 2020

Some of the other fans also performed charity in her name for her birthday.

Our online fans pages initiated charity this year at Hyderabad & Bangalore....



Thank you 💕💞 @iamRashmika for inspiring us to be kind & teaching charity.... 🙌🏻🙌🏻



Thank you @rashmikaheart & @Rashmika_f_c for coordinating offline 🙌🏻#HappyBirthdayRashmika 🥳#RashmikaMandanna pic.twitter.com/mKeuexlQ6H — Rashmika Sweden FC 💕💞 (@LoveRashmika) April 5, 2020

She wrote how she was amazed by their gesture.

You guys somehow amaze me EVERY SINGLE TIME! ✨♥️ #proud 🧚🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/ZRsANbEFuI — Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) April 5, 2020

Rashmika turned 24 on Sunday. The actor received birthday wishes from her fans, who trended the hashtag #HappyBirthdayRashmikaMandanna and even celebrities wished her.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Rashmika, known for her work in films like Kirik Party, Geetha Govidam and Dear Comrade, was seen in films like Bheeshma and Sarileru Neekevvaru earlier this year. She shared screen space with Mahesh Babu in the former and with Nithiin in the latter. The actor also has films like Pogaru, Sulatan and Allu Arjun’s next in her kitty.

It is also being reported that she is set to turn a producer.

