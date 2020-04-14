Rashmika Mandanna Tells Fans 'Its Okay To Sleep All Day, You're Not Alone' Amid Lockdown

Actor Rashmika Mandanna is a popular actor in the South Indian film industry and has a huge fan following. The actor has been very active on social media ever since the lockdown was announced and was constantly seen spreading awareness about COVID-19. Recently, she posted a picture of herself and shared a few words of wisdom in the caption.

Read | Mahesh Babu Shares A Heartfelt Message For Telangana Police Amid COVID-19 Lockdown; Read

Rashika Mandanna's post on COVID 19

Rashmika Mandanna took to her Instagram account and shared with her fans a picture of herself where she can be seen resting her face on her palm in fine dining. On the picture, she had added a comment, 'Patience is all it takes'. The actor, in her caption, told her fans that it is all right to not do anything and sleep all day long. She said that it is all right to pamper oneself, it is all right to just go with the flow. The post has come up amid the nation lockdown where many are trying to be productive and are constantly trying to be active. Rashmika Mandanna seems to be telling her fans that it is all right to do what they feel comfortable in. Check out the post below.

Read | 'You Are The True Heroes': 'Arjun Reddy' Fame Vijay Deverakonda Thanks Telangana Police

Read | How Is Allu Arjun Related To Chiranjeevi? Read To Know About Allu-Konidala Family Tree

Read | Mahesh Babu's Wife Namrata Shirodkar Shares An Adorable Throwback Family Picture; See Here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.