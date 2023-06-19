Rashmika Mandanna's Team Denies Manager's Cheating Allegations As 'false'

Rashmika Mandanna, who made her acting debut with Kirik Party (2016), recently faced allegations of being duped by her south manager, with whom she had a close bond throughout her career. However, a reliable source has clarified that these reports are completely false and unfounded.



Rashmika Mandanna and her manager parted ways due to personal reasons

Addressing the situation, the source revealed, "The news of Rashmika Mandanna's manager duping her for money and being fired is false and completely untrue. Although they had a long-standing professional association, they have now decided to part ways amicably due to personal reasons."

Rashmika Mandanna's Animal will release on August 11

Currently, Rashmika is eagerly awaiting the release of her upcoming film Animal, featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the movie is scheduled to hit theaters on August 11. This will mark Rashmika's second Bollywood venture after Goodbye, where she shares the screen with Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta. Animal will clash with two other films releasing on the same day - Gadar 2 and OMG 2.

In addition to her film commitments, Rashmika is busy filming for Pushpa: The Rule, the highly anticipated sequel to the blockbuster film released in 2021, alongside Allu Arjun.

As Rashmika Mandanna continues to shine in her career, her team emphasizes that the reports regarding her manager's alleged deception are baseless, and they look forward to her upcoming projects with excitement and anticipation.