Rashmika Mandanna's Childhood Picture Leaves Her Fans In Awe

Telugu and Kannada actor Rashmika Mandanna is popularly known for her films like Geeta Govindam and Dear Comrade. The actor often engages with her followers on Instagram. She recently shared a childhood picture of herself and asked her fans to guess the song being played in the background. She also gave a hint for them to guess.

Rashmika Mandanna grooves to music in her childhood picture

Rashmika Mandanna took to her Instagram to share a picture from her childhood. She is seen wearing a red and black dance costume with a red hairband. She is dancing along with some more school mates in the picture. Rashmika asked her fans to excuse her weird expression in the picture. She also asked her fans to guess the song she was dancing on. She also gave a hint that the song is from the year 2004-2005. Take a look at Rashmika Mandanna's Instagram picture.

Reactions on Rashmika Mandanna's childhood picture

As soon as Rashmika shared her picture, her fans flooded her comment section with heart and fire emojis. They also tried to guess the song she is dancing on. A fan asked if the song is Maiya Yashoda from the film Hum Saath Saath Hai. Another asked if the song is Bole Chudiyan from Kabhie Khushi Kabhi Gham. Fans also mentioned that the actor looks adorable since her childhood. Here are some comments on Rashmika Mandanna's Instagram.

Image source: Rashmika Mandanna's Instagram

A sneak peek into Rashmika Mandanna's Instagram

Rashmika had also shared a picture posing for the camera as she enjoyed her meal. She posed with a pair of chopsticks and had almost finished her bowl of ramen noodles. She also shared a teaser of her latest song with singer and rapper Badshah. The Top Tucker music video features Rashmika along with Badshah and Uchana Amit. She also shared a still from her upcoming film Sulthan. She wore a red saree and golden blouse and posed for the camera. Take a look at Rashmika Mandanna's photos.

Rashmika Mandanna's movies

Rashmika was last seen in Kannada film Pogaru portraying the role Geetha. The film also starred Dhruva Sarja, Dhananjay, Raghavendra Rajkumar, P. Ravi Shankar, Kai Greene, Morgan Aste and Dharma. She will soon be seen in Sulthan with Karthi. This film will mark Rashmika's Tamil debut. Rashmika Mandanna's movies that are currently being filmed are Pushpa, Aadaalloo Meeku Johaarlu and Mission Majnu which will be her Hindi debut film.

