Rashmika Mandanna And Badshah Get Grooving In New Track 'Top Tucker'; Watch

Rashmika Mandanna is a famous actress from the South film industry who is now venturing into the Hindi film industry soon. Before making her film debut in Bollywood cinema, the actress has taken a step in the Hindi showbiz industry with a much video, featuring rapper and singer Badshah. The actress took to her social media handle to announce the release of her new song Top Tucker.

Rashmika Mandanna's Videos

It was reported earlier that the actress will be starring in a song with Badshah and was shooting in Chandigarh for the same. Rashmika had been quite excited about the project and had been dropping teasers of the upcoming song on her social media. On February 12, Rashmika took to Instagram to announce the release of her new song titled Top Tucker. Sharing a snippet from the music video, she wrote, "Have you heard it yet? Got your dancing shoes on yet?! #TopTucker out now”.

Top Tucker features Badshah, Yuvan Shankar Raja and Amit Uchana. Jonita Gandhi lent her voice for the song. Music for the song was composed jointly by Badshah and Yuvan Shankar Raja, while the lyrics were penned by Badshah and Vignesh Shivan. The music video is produced by Saga Music and Yash Raj Films (YRF).

The song is a catchy foot-tapping number that has been shot in a grand and flamboyant wedding setting. Top Tucker marks Badshah's second song for the year of 2021. Badshah's latest track 'Hot Launde' was released a month ago. In the video, Rashmika can be seen dressed in different styles.

In one part she can be seen wearing a turban, whereas in other parts of the video she is seen wearing a shiny pink dress and also a shirt and a lungi paired with red boots. Watch the music video of 'Top Tucker' right here:

Rashmika Mandanna's Movies

Known as the 'Karnataka Crush', the 24-year-old actress last starred in the 2020 film 'Bheeshma.' She has a jam-packed schedule as he has a handful of movies in her kitty. The actress will be making her debut in the Tamil film industry with 'Sulthan' which also features Karthi in the lead and is directed by Bakkiyaraj Kannan. She will also be seen alongside Allu Arjun in the much-awaited Telugu film Pushpa. Rashmika is also going to make her big Bollywood debut opposite Sidharth Malhotra in the film titled Mission Majnu. She recently shared her first look post, with Siddharth on Instagram.

