Rashmika Mandanna Shares A Glimpse Of Her Workout Session; See Pics

Rashmika Mandanna recently took to Instagram stories to share a glimpse of her workout session. On February 16, she posted a mirror selfie on her story. In the picture, she was wearing a sports bra and black shorts. One can see workout machines in the background.

Rashmika Mandanna's workout selfie

In the post, Rashmika covered her face with her hand. Her hair was tied up and she opted for black sports shoes. She captioned her picture with a sticker that read, “Sweaty Selfie.” She also shared another story in which she flaunted her calf muscles. A dumbbell can also be seen in the picture.

More about Rashmika Mandanna's social media posts

Earlier, Rashmika shared a picture on her Instagram in which she can be seen hogging on food. One can see many dishes on the dining table. Rashmika looked into the camera holding a chopstick in her hand. She captioned her post by writing, “I promise.. all of this was not just me!” Her post was flooded with numerous likes and comments. Take a look below:

Rashmika Mandanna's movies

On the work front, Rashmika Mandanna will soon be seen in the upcoming film Sulthan. The film is directed by Bakkiyaraj Kannan and stars Rashmika Mandanna and Karthi in the lead. It is slated to release on April 2, 2021. Sulthan will mark Rashmika’s debut in Tamil Cinema. Apart from Rashmika and Karthi, the film will also star Napoleon, Lal, Yogi Babu and Ramachandran Raju in pivotal roles. The teaser of the film was released on February 1.

Apart from making her Tamil debut, Rashmika is about to mark her Bollywood debut with the film Mission Majnu. The film stars Sidharth Malhotra in the lead role and is directed by Shantanu Bagchi. The shooting of the film began on February 11. Rashmika shared a post on Instagram with Sidharth by her side. They were seen holding the script in their hands. Rashmika was seen sporting a green salwar kameez, and Sidharth was seen in a grey kurta-pyjama with a brown coat. She captioned her post with: “Ahhhh... I sooooo can’t wait to join my team. Let the mission start!!! #MissionMajnu.”

