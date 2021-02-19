Fans Excited For Dhruva Sarja & Rashmika Mandanna-starrer 'Pogaru' That Released Today

Kannada actor Dhruva Sarja starrer Pogaru releases on the big screen on Friday, February 19. The film released in Kannada, Telugu and Tamil languages. The movie also features Telugu & Kannada actor Rashmika Mandanna in the lead role. Read on to know more about the Dhruva Sarja starrer.

Dhruva Sarja and Rashmika Mandanna starrer 'Pogaru' releases

Pogaru is a Kannada language movie that has released today in three languages all over India. The movie features Kannada actor Dhruva Sarja along with Rashmika Mandanna. While the film is only the 5th movie of Dhruva, it is the 11th movie for Rashmika Mandanna. Check out the latest tweet shared by Dhruva Sarja about his latest movie. Also, take a look at the comments from the fans who were awaiting the Dhruva Sarja and Rashmika Mandanna starrer. His fans could be seen waiting to see the action thriller movie, while many fans congratulated the actor for his new release.

POGARUU 😊💪🏼 Jai Hanuman 💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/oLy6nWnuTQ — Dhruva Sarja (@DhruvaSarja) February 18, 2021

Movie awesome bro 🔥🔥🔥 — Girish L (@GirishL1993) February 18, 2021

Congratulations boss — manju g g (@manjugg1) February 18, 2021

You are MONSTER ...😮 All the best Bro... 🤩😍❤️ from @tarak9999 ANNAYA fans🤩 — 🔥VENKAT KRISHNA TARAK😎❤️😍 (@VenkatK97699541) February 18, 2021

Pogaru cast includes Dhruva Sarja, Rashmika Mandanna, Dhananjay, Raghavendra Rajkumar, P. Ravi Shankar, Kai Greene, Morgan Aste, among others. The film was simultaneously shot in Telugu and dubbed in Tamil. Pogaru plot is based on the story of Shiv, a local ruffian who helps the public by fighting against the injustice towards them. The movie was released in various theatres in Telugu and Kannada. Pogaru is directed by Nanda Kishore and produced by B. K. Gangadhar.

Dhruva Sarja is an Indian actor who works in Kannada films. The actor debuted with the 2012 movie titled Addhuri, which was loved by the audience. After his debut, he appeared in movies like Bahaddur, Bharjari, Prema Baraha (cameo). Actor Rashmika Mandanna is an established actor who works in Tamil, Telugu and mainly Kannada language. The 24-year-old star is soon going to make her Bollywood debut with actor Sidharth Malhotra in a film titled Mission Majnu. Rashmika is currently working on a Tamil film titled Sulthan as well, where she will feature alongside Karthi. Sulthan will mark Rashmika’s debut in Tamil Cinema. Apart from Rashmika and Karthi, the film will also star Napoleon, Lal, Yogi Babu and Ramachandran Raju in pivotal roles. She would also be seen in Allu Arjun's film titled Pushpa. The South Indian actor had recently announced her music video debut with rapper Badshah titled Top Tucker.

