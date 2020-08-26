Rashmika Mandanna's Picture With Her Sister Shiman Will Give True Sibling Goals; Check Out

Actor Rashmika Mandanna recently shared a picture with her sister. The actor is seen carrying her sister on her back. Rashmika Mandanna is seen gazing at something with a wide smile on her face while her sister Shiman Mandanna smiles for the camera. Rashmika is seen wearing a pastel coloured blouse.

The actor is seen donning a no-makeup look. She completed her look with a sleek pull bun. The actor posted the picture with the caption, “Magic lies in the smile of someone who feels love ðŸ’•âœ¨.” Fans in huge number praised Rashmika Mandanna for her picture. Some users showered love with several hearts and love emoticons while some went on to call Rashmika Mandanna's sister as little Rashmika. Take a look at Rashmika Mandanna’s Instagram picture.

Rashmika Mandanna's skincare routine

In the recent past, Rashmika Mandanna shared her skincare routine with her followers on Instagram. Rashmika mentioned “HUUGEE Caption alert” and then wrote down in detail about tricks and tips that she had learned in her life about skincare and how these could benefit her fans and followers. While sharing her routine, Rashmika also shared a couple of pictures on her Instagram handle. The first one was a no-makeup selfie. The second image had all the products that the actor used daily as part of her skincare routine, which includes moisturizer, lip scrub, serum, baby lotion and more such products.

In her third picture, she shared a note with bullet points mentioning the steps she involves in her skincare routine. Apart from Rashmika Mandanna's pictures, the actor also shared a step by step skincare routine in the caption of the most. Fans extended gratitude towards the actor for sharing her skincare routine. Take a look at her post.

What’s next for Rashmika Mandanna?

Rashmika Mandanna’s Bollywood debut rumours have been doing the rounds on social media for quite some time now. The Bheeshma actor has been reportedly approached by director Sanjay Leela Bhansali for a movie. However, no official announcement has been made about the same from Rashmika. Apart from this, Rashmika has also been roped in for Nanda Kishore’s upcoming romantic drama titled Pogaru. Moreover, she will also be a part of Sukumar’s upcomer- Pushpa, opposite Allu Arjun.

