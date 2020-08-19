Rashmika Mandanna Shares Intense Workout Video, Says 'I Am Getting There'

Rashmika Mandanna, on August 18, 2020, shared her workout video that is going viral on social media. In the video, the actor can be seen doing deadlifts at her home. In the video, she is wearing a red bralette and grey track pants while working out. The caption of the post states that she has been working out for many years. But the right way of doing it and her training started recently. She also said that eating a consistent and clean diet can give amazing results. Have a look at the Rashmika Mandanna’s Instagram post here:

Fans' reactions on Rashmika's post

A lot of Rashmika Mandanna’s fans commented on the video. The singer and music producer Anand Shram also commented on her post saying that Rashmika’s workout video was amazing. Apart from this, many of her fans posted heart eyes, fire and flower emojis in her post. Many also showered love for Rashmika’s stunning reel post. Have a look at the comments below:

Apart from this, Rashmika Mandanna recently shared her skincare routine with her followers on Instagram. Rashmika mentioned “HUUGEE Caption alert” and then wrote down in detail about tricks and tips that she had learned in her life about skincare and how these could benefit her fans and followers. Take a look at the post and tips that Rashmika shared online.

While sharing her routine, Rashmika also shared a couple of pictures on her Instagram handle. The first one was a no-makeup selfie. The second image had all the products the actor used daily as part of her skincare routine, which includes moisturizer, lip scrub, serum, baby lotion and more such products in the picture. However, in her last picture, she shared the basics of her skincare routine and added - Cleanser, Vitamin C serum, Moisturizer, Sunscreen and Body Lotion.

What’s next for Rashmika Mandanna?

Rashmika Mandanna’s Bollywood debut rumours have been doing the rounds on social media for quite some time now. The Bheeshma actor has been reportedly approached by director Sanjay Leela Bhansali for a movie. However, no official announcement has been made about the same from Rashmika. Apart from this, Rashmika has also been roped in for Nanda Kishore’s upcoming romantic drama titled Pogaru. Moreover, she will also be a part of Sukumar’s upcomer- Pushpa, opposite Allu Arjun.

