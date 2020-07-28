Rashmika Mandanna Provides Financial Aid To Her Staff And Their Family Amid Pandemic

Rashmika Mandanna, last seen in Venky Kudumula's Bheeshma, recently said that her family is financially supporting their staff by giving them full salaries. Rashmika, in a recent media interaction with an online portal, revealed that her family is providing financial aid to 20 staff members of her team and her father's company. Besides taking care of the staff's expenses, Rashmika's family is also providing finances for their families.

Rashmika Mandanna, who is currently with her parents in Kodagu, Karnataka, also exclaimed that she would continue to take care of her staff irrespective of the adversities. Further, in the media interview, Rashmika Mandanna talked about staying with her parents for the first time in several years. Rashmika Mandanna said that she is enjoying every bit of her time in quarantine with her family. Rashmika Mandanna also exclaimed that she finally feels that she too has a family.

Rashmika Mandanna on perseverance and hard work

Recently, Rashmika Mandanna celebrated Dear Comrade's one-year completion by sharing a video, where Rashmika Mandanna is rigorously preparing for her role as a State-level cricketer. Sharing the video, Rashmika Mandanna wrote: "Trust me when I say this anything...ANYTHING is possible if you make up your mind... it’ll take time but it’s possible. You’ll get there.. just practice, have patience and a little bit of faith in yourself." (sic) Dear Comrade, starring Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead was directed by Bharat Kamma.

Check out Rashmika Mandanna's post:

Rashmika Mandanna's movies

Rashmika Mandanna will be next seen alongside Allu Arjun in Sukumar's Pushpa. The movie is reportedly set against the backdrop of Nallamala forest smuggling. The Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer's second shooting schedule is reported to resume in September. A few days ago, the makers of the Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer released the first look poster of the upcomer, amping up the expectations of the moviegoers.

Besides the upcomer, Rashmika Mandanna will be making her Kollywood debut with Bakkiyaraj Kannan's Sultan. Although nothing much about the film has been revealed, but reports have it that the movie will feature Karthi and Rashmika in lead roles. Meanwhile, reports also claim that actor Yogi Babu has been signed by the makers for a pivotal role in the upcomer. Thereafter, the actor is reported to start work on her production venture.

