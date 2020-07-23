Nithiin And Shalini's Engagement: Genelia Deshmukh, Rashmika Mandanna Pour In Sweet Wishes

Kollywood actor Nithiin got engaged to his long-time girlfriend Shalini in a private ceremony on Wednesday, July 22. Nithiin shared the photos from his engagement ceremony on social media, which went viral minutes after. While Nithiin wore a white kurta with intricate embroidery on it, Shalini wore a stunning red embroidered saree for the engagement ceremony. Here are some pictures from Nithiin and Shalini's engagement ceremony in Hyderabad.

Nithiin and Shalini's engagement photos:

(Source: One fine day pictures Instagram)

(Source: One fine day pictures Instagram)

Also Read | Nithiin & Shalini Give Sneak Peek Of Pre-wedding Ceremony As They Exchange Rings; See Pics

Actors congratulate Nithiin and Shalini on their engagement

Soon after, Nithiin shared pictures from his engagement ceremony, actors like Rashmika Mandanna, Genelia Deshmukh, Varun Tej, Raashi Khanna, among others, congratulated the newly engaged couple on social media. Varun Tej was among the first to comment on Nithiin and Shalini's engagement pictures. He wrote, "Congrats bro!"(sic). Meanwhile, actors like Rashmika Mandanna and Raashi Khanna could not stop raving about the couple. Here's what they had to say:

Awwww.. congratulations you twoooo! âœ¨♥ï¸ — Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) July 22, 2020

So so pretty congratsssssss.... — Lakshmi Manchu (@LakshmiManchu) July 22, 2020

Also Read | Nithiin To Marry Girlfriend Shalini In A Close-knit Affair In Hyderabad Soon

Congratulations ♥ï¸♥ï¸ — Raashi (@RaashiKhanna) July 22, 2020

Congratulations — Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad) July 22, 2020

Nithiin and Shalini's wedding

Nithiin and Shalini's wedding will be held in Hyderabad at 8:30 pm on July 26. Nithin and Shalini's wedding will be a private affair, with only close friends and family members as attendees. According to several online reports, popular actors like Pawan Kalyan, Varun Tej, and director Trivikram Srinivas are the only celebrities from the film industry who are expected to attend Nithiin and Shalini's wedding in Hyderabad. Initially, Nithiin and Shalini Kandukari were supposed to tie the knot in April 2020. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the wedding got pushed.

Also Read | Nithiin To Prepone Wedding With Fiancee Shalini; To Now Take Place In July: Reports

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nithiin will next be seen in Venky Atluri's Rang De. The movie, starring Nithiin and Keerthy Suresh, narrates a heartwarming tale of love between Arjun and Anu, played by Nithiin and Keerthy respectively. The film is produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi, who bankrolled Nithiin's previous release. The forthcoming movie is currently in post-production and is reported to hit the marquee soon. Besides the upcoming film, Nithiin recently signed a film with Chandra Sekhar Yeleti.

Also Read | Nithiin's Wedding To Take Place In July Post-Ashada Masam, Reveals Actor's Father

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.