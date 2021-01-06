Raveena Ravi All Set To Dub For Two Leading Actors For Pongal Release

Indian voice actor Raveena Ravi recently shared the news that she will be dubbing for two leading actors. The movies that she will give her voice to are set to release during the occasion of Pongal. Raveena is known for her dubbing skills and has given voice to various movies as well as advertisements. Read further ahead to know which leading actors will Raveena Ravi give her voice to.

Raveena Ravi to voice two leading actors

Raveena Ravi took to her Twitter to share the news with her fans. She is all set to dub for two leading actors whose movies are going to release on the occasion of Pongal. She is all set to voice Malavika Mohan for the movie Master. On the other hand, she will also dub for Nidhhi Agerwal for two movies Bhoomi and Eeswaran. Have a look at her tweet:

Raveena Ravi started her career as a child artist in 1999 from the movie Ooty. Later on, she gave her voice for Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu movies. Besides being a dubbing artist, she is also an actor and has done over 5 films. In 2020, one of her film Kavalthurai Ungal Nanban was released which received positive reviews. It is a crime thriller starring Suresh Ravi, Mime Gopi, RJ Munna, Super Good Subramani and Sharath Ravi. Her upcoming films are Rocky and Vattara Vazhakku.

Movies releasing on Pongal 2021

As the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister gives a go ahead for 100% occupancy in movie theatres, a slew of movies are set to release this Pongal. As the festive season is near, Superstar Thalapathy Vijay's Master and Simbu's Eeswaran are all set to release in theatres. The release date of both the movies are a day apart and hence, Simbu asked his fans to watch and enjoy both the movies in the theatre. Apart from this, 2 other movies will release on OTT platform. Nidhhi Agerwal's Bhoomi will release on Disney+Hotstar, whereas Maara starring Madhavan and Shraddha Srinath will release on Amazon Prime.

