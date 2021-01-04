Malavika Mohanan Opts For A Glamorous Avatar To Promote 'Master'; See Pics

Master is an upcoming Indian Tamil-language film. The film stars Thalapathy Vijay, Malavika Mohanan, Arjun Das, and others. The movie is slated to release on January 13, 2021. Recently, Malavika Mohanan was seen kickstarting Master promotions in Mumbai.

Malavika Mohanan's Instagram post -

On her Instagram, she shared a few pictures from her look. She was seen in a multi printed thigh-high slit dress. She paired her look with minimal makeup and wore hoops. Her hair was wavy and she completed her look with metallic heels. In her caption, she expressed how excited she was for the film. Fans and followers dropped in numerous likes and comments on her pictures.

Malavika never misses a chance to slay in all her looks. Earlier, she shared pictures in a grey pantsuit on Instagram. In her caption she said that is was a satirical inspiration from Kamala Harris attire. She can be seen in a regular outfit that we would see the vice president of the US, Kamala Harris wearing as her political outfit. She added a pair of glairs to her look and opted for the no-makeup look with white shoes. In the caption, the actress also revealed that she preferred shoes over heels.

Master movie

Master is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and produced by Xavier Britto. The movie was planned for theatrical release in April 2020. However, the release was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Master will release in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. The Hindi version of the movie has been named Vijay The Master. Twitter has released a special emoji for Master. The film has been trending ever since then.

More about Malavika Mohanan

Malavika Mohanan predominantly works in Malayalam language films. She has also appeared in Tamil, Hindi and Kannada language films. She made her acting debut with the romantic drama Pattam Pole in 2013 opposite Dulquer Salmaan. She won critical acclaim for the drama film Beyond the Clouds in 2017. She has appeared many movies such as Nirnayakam, Naanu Mattu Varalakshmi, The Great Father and others. She will soon be seen in the upcoming movie named Hero besides Master.

