Nidhhi Agerwal Made Uncomfortable By Susienthiran At 'Eeswaran' Audio Launch, See Video

Silambarasan and Nidhhi Agerwal will be seen together on-screen in the upcoming Tamil film titled Eeswaran soon. The movie is directed by Susienthiran, has been produced by Balaji Kapa and the music of the action movie has been given by Thaman. Read on to know about what transpired at Simbu's Eeswaran audio launch which made the female lead of the film, Nidhhi Agerwal uncomfortable.

Nidhhi Agerwal at Simbu's Eeswaran audio launch

Silambarasan's upcoming action film, alongside female lead Nidhhi, recently had its audio launch. Everything was going on smoothly until the director of the movie, Susienthiran interrupted Nidhhi while she was talking about the film on stage. At the event, Susienthiran was seen nudging and interrupting the actor throughout her speech and he kept asking her to say, “Simbu mama, I love you,” which made her uncomfortable.

Nidhhi started her speech by saying that she isn't very fluent in the Tamil language, which is when the director first interrupted her saying that "I've come here to translate her speech." The actor went on with her speech, thanking Susienthiran for casting her opposite Simbu and also added that Susienthiran is really funny and talented. The Munna Michael actor was about to go on with her speech when her director chipped in again, telling her to talk about Simbu fans first. Finally, she responded and said, "Simbu fans are like vera level fans," making the fans go wild. She also added that Simbu is her favourite as well as everybody's favourite actor.

That wasn't enough from the director as to when Nidhhi said that she loved working with Silambarasan, Susienthiran butted in again and told her to speak in Tamil, to which Niddhi replied in Tamil saying that she would like to work with him again and that she has immense respect for him and his work. The actor further talked about how Simbu is a one-take actor when the director interrupted her once again saying that Simbu did have to do more takes because of her sometimes. Finally, Nidhhi said to him that since it's her first Tamil film, she is facing language problems but wouldn't be having those with her second film. The actor finally thanked the music director and producer of the film and finished her speech. You can see the video here.

sorry but even i feel uncomfortable when i see it...i know its fun but...🤢 #Eeswaran #EeswaranAudioLaunch pic.twitter.com/2kpCROOrxj — SUJAN (@sujanvj) January 2, 2021

According to a report by Tollywood Net, director Susienthiran released a video clarifying his behavior at the audio-launch. He said that he was just trying to have some fun and asking Nidhhi to say 'I love you' to Simbu only because her character in the film chases Simbu's character and does the same. He further said that if anyone has misunderstood his actions, they should understand the reason behind him doing so.

