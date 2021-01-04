Simbu Urges Fans To Watch Thalapathy Vijay's 'Master' In Theatres, Read Details

South Indian actor Simbu recently took to his Twitter to request his fans to watch Thalapathy Vijay's movie in the theatre. As the lockdown is being eased out, the audience is excited to watch the movies. Simbu's Eeswaran will release on the occasion of Pongal, i.e January 14. On the other hand, Vijay's movie Master will release a day before Pongal. Read further to know what Simbu asked his fans to do.

Simbu's request for his fans

Simbu's Twitter was flooded with fans' comments after he shared his statement. He urged his fans to watch Vijay's movie that releases a day before his film. He wished his fans a Happy New Year and asked them to visit their near theatre to watch the films. The actor praised Vijay for his hard work and said that Vijay took a whole year for the film and the fans should watch the movie despite the clash. He added that there have been certain restrictions on OTT platform and his film was shot during the pandemic for theatrical release.

Simbu further urged his fans to watch Vijay's film and asked Vijay's fans to watch his film. He also talked about safety precautions and that despite the theatres being opened for movies, people should not forget about the pandemic. He was thankful to the Chief Minister for allowing the theatres to open at 100% occupancy. Check out his post:

Simbu's Eeswaran clash with Vijay's Master

This is not the first time that movies of both the superstar are clashing in theatre. Eeswaran is releasing on January 14 whereas Master's release date is of January 13. Recently during the audio launch, Simbu talked about his reunion with Suseenthiran and that their movie will release in Diwali 2021.

On the other hand, Vijay announced his film and also gave the release date in Diwali. He will be collaborating with director Nelson Dhilipikumar. In the same year, Simbu and Thalapathy Vijay will have two clashes. Earlier in 2012, Simbu's film Podi Podi and Vijay's film Thuppakki clashed but turned out to be a super hit. On the work front, Simbu is awaiting a few of his releases this year.

