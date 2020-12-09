Ravi Teja Starrer 'Khiladi's' Music Sittings Commence In Chennai

Ravi Teja will be seen next in Ramesh Varma Telugu directorial film, Khiladi in a dual role. The director and music composer DSP have started working on the music of the film and the two posed for a picture to announce the news about the same. The picture is doing the rounds on social media as fans of the team are intrigued about the upcoming film.

Read Also | Australia's Platypus Habitat Declines By 22 Percent Over 30 Years: Study

Khiladi's music sitting begins

Movie critic Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter handle and updated his followers about the Ravi Teja film music sittings. The tweet revealed that the music sittings of the Telugu film have commenced in Chennai. Taran also stated that the first shooting schedule completed in Hyderabad.

RAVI TEJA FILM MUSIC SITTINGS... Music composer #DSP and director Ramesh Varma commenced music sittings of #Telugu film #Khiladi in #Chennai... #RaviTeja enacts dual roles... First shooting schedule completed in #Hyderabad... Produced by Satyanarayana Koneru and #PEN Studios. pic.twitter.com/yUahDvSwK4 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 9, 2020

Fans react to Ravi Teja's Khiladi update

As soon as the pictures went up on social media, fans of the actor flocked to leave their comments and reactions on the post. Along with numerous fans, several friends of the actor also hearted the post. The tweet garnered over 900 likes from netizens within few hours and was retweeted by numerous fans of the actor. A number of people expressed that they were intrigued about the movie and requested the makers to keep them updated. Several others sent much love and warm regards and left heart and kiss emojis.

Several fans could not get wait for the film to finish shooting and to watch it on screens and asked the actor to post more pictures. Many other fans also sent blessings to the actor and wished her good health. Check out some of the fan comments on the tweet below.

Mass Maharaja 💥💥💥💥 — max (@mejustalive) December 9, 2020

nice — Adhushan (@Adhushan1) December 9, 2020

Ravi Teja's movies' first look poster

A while back, the makers of the film had released the first look of Khiladi. Ravi Teja himself had unveiled the poster and had mentioned in his caption that he is “all set for another exciting journey”. In the poster, the lower half of the actor is seen with Indian currency flying around in the poster. Check out the poster of the film below.

Read Also | Milind Soman Replies To Fan Who Asks Him To Recreate Beach Running Picture In Cold Weather

Cast of Ravi Teja's new movie

The cast of the Telugu film Khiladi includes Ravi Teja, who would be portraying a double role in the film. The movie is bankrolled by Satyanarayana Koneru and PEN studios and Ramesh Varma is directing the film. The cast of the film also includes Meenakshi Chaudhary and Dimple Hayati in pivotal roles.

Read Also | 'High Time The Truth Came Out': Govinda After Krushna Abhishek's 'defamatory' Comments

Read Also | Payal Ghosh Poses Question On 'credentials' Of Actors Amid Ongoing Drug Probe

Image credits: Taran Adarsh Twitter and Ravi Teja IG

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.