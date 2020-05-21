Rinku Rajguru Stealing Hearts In Latest Slow Motion Video: Take A Look

Sairat actor Rinku Rajguru is one of the most talked-about celebrities in the Marathi film industry. The actor recently made her Hindi debut with a Hotstar special, Hundred, in which she was seen sharing screen space with Lara Dutta. Rinku portrayed the role of a Maharashtrian girl, Netra Patil, who has hundred days to live. The show received mixed reviews from the audience. However, many remember Rinku from the film Sairat, in which she played the role of Archana Patil. Recently, the actor shared a video on her social media, which showed her in a traditional saree in a slow-motion video. Take a look:

Rinku Rajguru, who became an overnight sensation with Sairat, is getting the hang of social media. Initially, the actor was pretty rare with her presence on social media platforms, but ever since her makeover, she has been buzzing all over the internet and keeping her fans updated about her daily routine and lifestyle. A sneak peek into her Instagram handle can make one notice the difference in her fashion and overall look.

Currently, the actress is going all fashionable on the internet and is enjoying a huge fan following. In the above video clip, Rinku Rajguru is seen wearing a beautiful pink saree which she paired with an embroidered green 3/4th sleeve blouse. She completed her look with gajra and ethnic jewellery. In the clip, she is seen waving her pallu in slow motion.

Soon after the video was uploaded, her fans started posting comments with fire and heart emojis. Seeing Rinku in this attire, many of her fans remembered her role in Kaagar in which she looked stunning in every saree and traditional outfit. Many fans in the comments section also expressed their affection for the actor and praised her beauty.

On the work front

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Rinku Rajguru's latest releases Makeup and Kagar were successful at the box office. Rinku will be next seen in Gajendra Ahire's Pinga. Apart from this, she will also be seen in Nagraj Manjule's Jhund, which is based on the life of Vijay Barse, the founder of NGO Slum Soccer. The film features Amitabh Bachchan, Akash Thosar and Rinku Rajguru in important roles. The film was scheduled to release on May 8, 2020, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the film's release date has been postponed.

