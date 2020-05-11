Amitabh Bachchan, Akash Thosar & Rinku Rajguru's 'Jhund' To Release On OTT Platform?

The coronavirus pandemic has brought many industries to a standstill, and Bollywood too is among them. And as the epidemic is not seeming to decrease, filmmakers are facing tough decisions regarding the fortune of their movies. After announcements of various films being released directly on OTT platforms, it is recently reported that Amazon Prime has bought the rights of the Amitabh Bachchan starrer Jhund.

A source recently confirmed with a news portal saying that Amazon has acquired the rights of Jhund and the film will directly release on the streaming site. The source also told reported about the maker’s decision to release Jhund. It is reported that Jhund is a T-Series production and given the extension of the lockdown period, the makers felt it was apt to release Jhund on the streaming site rather than wait for it to release on the big screen with is going to take a lot of time.

It is also reported that the filmmakers are faced with tough decisions. Because given the money invested in a company, it is up to them to recover as much as they can. But with the theatres shut down, a large chunk of revenue was cancelled. It is also said that given the situation, filmmakers are forced to look for various ways of recovering costs and one way is via a direct release on OTT.

Also read | 'Jhund', 'Mary Kom', 'Gold' And Other Bollywood Sports Films That Are Not Based On Cricket

However, an official confirmation from the filmmakers of Jhund on launching the film directly online is awaited. And seems like it is not just Jhund that having an OTT release, Abhishek Bachchan and Rajkummar Rao starrer Ludo is also reported to release on streaming sites. Ludo is also T-Series productions and will follow the same release procedure as Jhund.

Also read | 'Jhund' Director Nagraj Manjule's Films That Mesmerized Audiences

About Jhund

The film Jhund is helmed by Nagraj Manjule and stars Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role. The film is a biography that is based on the life of Vijay Barse. He is a retired sports teacher who founded an NGO called Slum Soccer. The film is shed light on his life and his teachings as a sports teacher. The film, Jhund also stars Vicky Kadian and Ganesh Deshmukh in lead roles.

Also read | Amitabh Bachchan And Ayushmann Khurrana Starrer 'Gulabo Sitabo' To Get An OTT Release?

Also read | Amitabh Bachchan's 'Kaun Banega Crorepati': Registration Date, Timings & Other Details

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.