All The Records Broken By The Marathi Blockbuster Film Sairat

Sairat, Nagaraj Manjule’s heart-wrenching film has become the highest-grossing movie of Marathi film industry since its time of release. The film featured debutant Rinku Rajguru and Akash Thosar in the lead roles. The movie tells the story about the deep-rooted caste issues and honour killings. A tale of innocence, rebellion and never-say-die spirit, the film premiered at the Berlin International Film Festival too.

ALSO READ: Akshay Kumar Movies In 2019 And Their Box Office Collections

Records which were broken by the movie Sairat

Reportedly, the movie collected Rs 25 crore in its first week. Hence, this is also the highest opening week collection for a Marathi film ever. Produced by Zee Studios, Nitin Keni and Nikhil Sane, the romantic drama raked in 44 crores in its first 12 days. Also, it is the first time a Marathi film has earned more than 40 crores surpassing the lifetime earnings of such hits as Natsamrat, Katyar Kaljat Ghusali, Timepass 2 and Lai Bhaari.

Marathi film #Sairat has a PHENOMENAL opening weekend. Fri 3.60 cr, Sat 3.95 cr, Sun 4.55 cr. Total: ₹ 12.10 cr. AMAZING word of mouth! — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 3, 2016

ALSO READ: Sanjay Dutt Films That Released In 2019 And Their Box Office Collections

The movie tells the story of an upper-caste girl who falls in love with a poor fisher man’s son. Rinku Rajguru plays the role of a feisty village girl who rebels against society to marry her love. The movie highlights the scourge of honour killings in the caste-ridden Maharashtrian society.

Marathi film #Sairat does a whopping ₹ 65 cr+ nett biz in 3 weeks ... Enters Week 4 at more than 525 screens. ALL TIME BLOCKBUSTER! — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 21, 2016

Ajay-Atul record songs in US studio

Reportedly, Ajay-Atul recorded symphonies with an orchestra of 66 musicians for the film. The symphony was conducted by the renowned Mark Graham with emphatic stress on the arrangement of instruments like cello, violin, harp, horns and brass. The duo took nine to 10 months of preparation before they could actually record the song.

Why Sairat worked at the box office

There is something about stories of young, innocent people who do not buy into the rules of society, who fall in love only to be confronted with reality. These stories tug at our heart. Young audiences love it because they are going through it in the present. The old love it because it reminds them of the innocence of their youth.

ALSO READ: 'Dabangg 3' Box Office Collection: Will The Movie Make Just Rs 150 Crore On Day 7?

ALSO READ: Panipat: The Box Office Collection Of The Historical Drama So Far

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.