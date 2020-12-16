Ritika Singh's Birthday: Here's A List Of Her Best Movies If You Loved 'Irudhi Suttru'!

Actor Ritika Singh is celebrating her 26th birthday today. She predominantly works in the Hindi and Tamil film industry, but occasionally appears in Telugu cinema as well. According to IMDb, she is also a mixed martial artist and is well known for her role in Saala Khadoos, which is the Hindi version of Tamil movie Irudhi Suttru. Ritika Singh competed for India at the 2009 Asian Indoor Games and also participated in the Super Fight League. If you love watching movies like Irudhi Suttru, here is a list of the best movies to watch on Ritika Singh's birthday.

READ | Tamil Film 'Oh My Kadavule' To Get Telugu And Hindi Remake, Confirms Director

Movies like Irudhi Suttru to watch on Ritika Singh's Birthday

1. Aandavan Kattalai (2016)

Aandavan Kattalai was Ritika Singh's second movie after Irudhi Suttru. In this movie, she plays the role of an Indian TV journalist who fakes marriage and subsequent divorce to help the male lead overcome his occupational barriers, but later falls in love and marries him. The movie was directed by M. Manikandan.

2. Guru (2017)

Guru is a 2017 Telugu movie directed by Sudha Kongara. The movie has Ritika Singh and Venkatesh in the lead roles. This movie is very similar to Irudhi Suttru because of the storyline that revolves around sports and drama.

READ | Mahesh Babu Says He 'enjoyed Every Bit' Of Ashok Selvan & Ritika's 'Oh My Kadavule'

3. Shivalinga (2017)

Another one of Ritika Singh's Tamil movies, Shivalinga was released in 2017 and is directed by P. Vasu. This movie has Ritika, Raghava Lawrence and Vadivelu in the leading roles. It shows her in the role of a 'thrill-seeker', as the movie's genres are mystery, horror and comedy.

READ | IN PICS | Ranveer Singh’s Sister Ritika Singh Bhavnani Arranged The Most Filmy Desserts At Her Bash For The Newlyweds

4. Neevevaro (2018)

Neevevaro is the second Telugu movie with Ritika Singh in the lead. This movie is also one of the thriller movies with a plot circling mystery.

5. Oh My Kadavule (2020)

Released in 2020, Oh My Kadavule is a romantic fantasy thriller. It revolves around the common theme of Ritika Singh's previous movies, where the past lovers come back and rekindle the relationship. The movie alongside Ritika stars actors Ashok Selvan and Sha Ra.

Ritika Singh on the Work Front

The actor is currently busy filming her upcoming movie Boxer which was initially scheduled to release in 2020. Because of the pandemic, the filming was stalled and is now being resumed. Ritika Singh will also be seen in her next Tamil movie Vanangamudi which has presently been pushed.

READ | Vishwak Sen To Star In Lead Role For 'Oh My Kadavule's Telugu Remake?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.