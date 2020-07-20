Mahesh Babu Says He 'enjoyed Every Bit' Of Ashok Selvan & Ritika's 'Oh My Kadavule'

Mahesh Babu, last seen in Anil Ravipudi's Sarileru Neekevvaru, recently watched Ashok Selvan and Ritika Singh starrer Oh My Kadavule. The actor took to his social media to heap praises for the romantic-comedy. Mahesh Babu wrote: "#OhMyKadavule... Enjoyed every bit of it... Superb performances, brilliantly written and directed @Dir_Ashwath" (sic). Mahesh Babu seemed to be impressed by the lead actors' performances, especially Ashok Selvan, whom he called a natural performer.

Check out Mahesh Babu's post:

Also Read | What Mahesh Babu Has Been Up To This Weekend; Read Full Details

Ashok Selvan shares his Oh My Kadavule moment

Following Mahesh Babu's post, an ecstatic Ashok Selvan took to his social media to share that he is a big fan of the Sarileru Neekevvaru actor and his words mean the world to him. Ashok Selvan wrote, "Definitely my #OhMyKadavule Moment! Thank you so so much sir!!" (sic) He also revealed that he is dancing in joy after reading Mahesh Babu's tweet, and expressed that his good review is no less than any honour.

Also Read | Mahesh Babu Shares Photo With Make-up Artist Pattabhi, Pens A Note On His Birthday

Oh My Kadavule cast and crew details

Oh My Kadavule, starring Ashok Selvan and Ritika Singh in the lead, narrates the tale of two best friends, whose lives turn upside down after they decide to get married to one another. The Ashwath Marimuthu directorial was well received by the audiences and was declared a hit. Oh My Kadavule cast also included Vani Bhojan, Sha Ra, and Gautham Vasudeva Menon in prominent roles.

Oh My Kadavule also had Vijay Sethupathi in an extended cameo role. The Ashok Selvan and Ritika Singh starrer was produced by G Dhillibabu's Axess Film Factory in association with Abinaya Selvam's Happy High. The movie, recently, made its digital premiere on Zee5.

Also Read | Namrata Shirodkar Gives A View Of Her And Mahesh Babu's Personalised Gym; Check Video

What's next for Mahesh Babu?

Mahesh Babu, who is currently on home-quarantine, will soon join the sets of Parasuram's Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The movie, starring Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh in the lead is reported to be a political thriller. The first look poster of the Mahesh Babu starrer was released on the actor's father and actor Krishna Ghattamaneni’s 77th birthday. Here's the first look poster:

Also Read | Mahesh Babu And His Daughter Sitara Are All Giggles As They Ace A Fun Tongue Twister

Sarkaru Vaari Paata is written and directed by Geetha Govindam fame Parasuram. The forthcoming movie is bankrolled by Mahesh Babu under his production house G Mahesh Babu Entertainment. According to the reports, the upcomer is currently in pre-production and would go on floors by the end of the year.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.