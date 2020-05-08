Tamil Film 'Oh My Kadavule' To Get Telugu And Hindi Remake, Confirms Director

Ashwath Marimuthu, who recently made his Kollywood directorial debut with Oh My Kadavule, in a recent live session on social media, revealed that the Ashok Selvan and Ritika Singh starrer is likely to be remade in Hindi. The live session was joined by the movie's cast- Ashok Selvan and Vani Bhojan.

Although the director did not reveal much about Oh My Kadavule's Bollywood remake, he confirmed that the rom-com is being remade in Tollywood too, which is also helmed by Ashwath Marimuthu. While the original film has Ashok Selvan and Ritika Singh playing the lead role, the cast of Oh My Kadavule's Bollywood remake is yet to be finalised.

Oh My Kadavule, starring Ashok Selvan and Ritika Singh in the lead, narrates the tale of two best friends, whose lives turn upside down after they decide to get married to one another. The Ashwath Marimuthu directorial was well received by the audiences and was declared a hit.

Oh My Kadavule also had Vijay Sethupathi in an extended cameo role. Oh My Kadavule, in Tamil, was produced by G Dhillibabu's Axess Film Factory in association with Abinaya Selvam's Happy High. The movie, recently, made its digital premiere on Zee5.

Check out the trailer:

Meanwhile, the Oh My Kadavule cast is awaiting the release of some of their most-ambitious movies. Ashok Selvan is awaiting the release of Priyadarshan's Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham. The upcomer has an ensemble cast consisting of actors like Mohanlal, Manju Warrier, Suniel Shetty, Pranav Mohanlal, Ashok Selvan, Keerthy Suresh, and Kalyani Priyadarshan in prominent roles. Initially the Priyadarshan directorial was slated to hit the marquee in March, however, due to the coronavirus crisis, the makers cancelled the release of the film.

On the other hand, Oh My Kadavule's leading lady Ritika Singh has a slew of movies in her kitty. She has Raj N. Sippy and Vivek's Boxer with Arun Vijay, and Selva's Vanangamudi with Arvind Swamy. All of the above mentioned movies are slated to release in the year ahead.

