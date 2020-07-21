Vishwak Sen To Star In Lead Role For 'Oh My Kadavule's Telugu Remake?

Vishwak Sen will soon feature as the lead of the Tamil romantic comedy film, Oh My Kadavule. The actor announced the news and thus fans were delighted to know that they will get to see the actor in the Telugu remake of the popular film. Oh My Kadavule originally had actors Ritika Singh and Ashok Selvan playing the lead roles in the movie.

However, as per reports by a news portal, the Telugu remake of Oh My Kadavule will see Vishwak Sen as the primary lead in the film as of now. Oh My Kadavule released recently and the film was met with an amazing response, hence it is now set to get a Telegu remake as well.

Vishwak Sen to play lead for Telugu remake of Oh My Kadavule?

Oh My Kadavule in Telugu will see Bhascker coming together with actor Vishwak Sen. According to a news portal, Bhascker will be writing the dialogues. The director of the film is yet unknown, however, according to the news portal, Vijay Sethupathi will reprise his role from the original film.

The Tamil version of Oh My Kadavule was directed by debutant Ashwath Marimuthu. Vijay Sethupathi played the role of “God” in the film in a brief cameo appearance. The premise of Oh My Kadavule revolves around the life of a person who is given another chance by God to save his marriage from failing after he falls for another woman.

Upon the release of Oh My Kadavule, several prominent stars praised it and said many positive things about the film. Mahesh Babu himself was all praise for the film and wrote a tweet praising the director and the actor of the film.

Soon, Ashok Selvan and Ritika Singh reacted to the tweet shared by Mahesh Babu and were delighted by the positive review he posted for the film. The actors could not contain their excitement and thanked Mahesh Babu for his kind words of appreciation.

The director of the film wrote that since he is a fan of Mahesh Babu, therefore getting a compliment from his is a huge thing for him. The two lead actors of the film too had similar reactions and were awestruck to hear the kind words from Mahesh Babu.

OH MY GODDD 😱😱😱 Is this for real?! 🤯

Thank you SOO MUCH Sir! This means a lot coming from you ❤️

WHAT A DAY!!!!! https://t.co/6QgKyzTCFd — Ritika Singh (@ritika_offl) July 18, 2020

Definitely my #OhMyKadavule Moment! Thank you so so much sir!! :) big fan! 🙏🏽😄 I’m literally dancing here https://t.co/Nl7Tbm0oAV — Ashok Selvan (@AshokSelvan) July 18, 2020

Sirrr !!!!! Oh my god !! U made my day :) from being your fan to get such words from you is like ... mind blocked sir ❤️❤️ @urstrulyMahesh https://t.co/jMIpQbT68c — Ashwath Marimuthu (@Dir_Ashwath) July 18, 2020

