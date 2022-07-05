'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' Box Office Collection, Day 4: R Madhavan's Film Performs Well

Written, directed, and backed by R Madhavan, the movie Rocketry: The Nambi Effect had garnered much attention from critics and viewers before its release. As the film hit the theatres on 1 July 2022, it received widespread acclaim from the audience. The movie managed to earn well on the first day of its release and went on to mint a decent amount at the box office on the second and third day of the release. As the audiences are lauding R Madhavan-starrer for the stellar direction and cast performances, let’s look at the movie's box office collection on day 4.

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect Box Office Collection, Day 4

According to the report by Sacnilk, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect maintained a steady position at the box office and is expected to earn Rs 1.30 Cr in India on the fourth day of its release with Rs 0.75 Cr in Hindi and Rs 0.50 Cr in the Tamil language. The movie had an overall 9.36% Hindi Occupancy with Morning Shows with 6.92%, Afternoon Shows with 8.73%, Evening Shows with 10.70%, and Night Shows with 11.07% occupancy.

Superstar Rajinikanth recently penned an appreciation note for R Madhavan and his recently released biographical drama Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. Calling it a 'must watch' film for everyone, Rajinikanth mentioned that Madhavan has put forth exceptional work in showcasing the life of Nambi Narayanan.

The film which marks R Madhavan's directorial debut has been released in 5 different languages -- English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam. Released on July 1, 2022, the movie is based on the life of Padma Bhushan recipient Dr Nambi Narayanan, a former rocket scientist at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), who was falsely charged with espionage and was arrested in 1994.

Image: Instagram/@actormaddy