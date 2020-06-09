'Choked' Actor Roshan Mathew Talks About Changing Acting Process For The Netflix Film

Roshan Mathew, a film school graduate, believes in preparing for his scenes before the shoot, revealed the actor in a recent interview. However, for his Hindi debut movie, he mentioned that he had to unlearn all his acting methods since director Anurag Kashyap believes in improvising scenes and dialogues on the sets.

Talking about adapting to the new acting process in an interview, Roshan revealed that it was tough but liberating. He added that he got akin to improvisation and spontaneity on the sets of Choked, which is a first for the actor in many ways who has predominantly worked in Malayalam movies.

Talking more about his character Sushant Pillai from the Netflix film, Roshan Mathew said that he has a few similarities with the character. Just like Sushant from Choked, he too is an artist trying to make a living out of art and trying to fight his insecurities, he said. Choked, starring Saiyami Kher and Roshan Mathew in the lead, narrates the tale of a middle-class couple who finds money in their drainage pipe. The recently released movie also features Amrutha Subash and Rajshri Desphande in pivotal roles.

Anurag Kashyap spotted Roshan Mathews in Geetu Mohandas' Moothon, where he played the love interest of Nivin Pauly. Kashyap reportedly was so impressed by Roshan Mathew's performance (in Moothon) that he offered him Choked. The Roshan Mathew and Saiyami Kher starrer released on June 5 has been receiving rave reviews from all quarters.

Meanwhile, Roshan Mathews who was last seen in Malayalam movie Moothon will soon make his Kollywood debut. He has reportedly been approached for Vikram's forthcoming movie i.e. Ajay Gnanamuthu's Cobra. The Tamil movie also marks the Kollywood debut of KGF actor Srinidhi Shetty. The forthcoming movie is currently in production and is slated to hit the marquee soon.

Besides the upcomer, Roshan Mathew also has a few movies at different stages of production. He has Sidhartha Siva's Varthamanam with Parvathy and Siddiquie in the post-production. Thereafter, Roshan Mathew is expected to sign his next project soon.

