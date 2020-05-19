'Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai' Starring Saiyami Kher To Premiere On Netflix; Check Release Date

Many directors nowadays have been opting for films to be released on OTT platforms. Online streaming sites like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, etc see a heavy load of new movies that have been made to be released directly on these platforms instead of theatres. Anurag Kashyap’s movie Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai is the latest one set to be released on Netflix. Read on to know more about the release date of the film.

Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai gets a release date

Anurag Kashyap-directorial, Choked: Paisa Bolta hai is all set to release early next month. The film will be released on June 5, 2020, on the OTT platform, Netflix. The film also stars Saiyami Kher of Mirzya fame along with Roshan Mathew.

Saiyami Kher recently released the first look and the release date of Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai in a post on social media a few days ago. Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai traces the story of a bank employee who is weighed under her husband’s debts and her own, unfulfilled dreams. However, as the story moves forward, she finds a new way to bring in unlimited cash to her pockets.

Check out the announcement of Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai here:

Saiyami Kher will be playing the role of Sarita Pillai while Roshan Mathew will be seen as Sarita’s husband, Sushant Pillai in Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai. While talking about her character in Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai, Saiyami Kher added that her character is a 30-year-old middle-class woman. She also explained how her character is frustrated as she is the sole breadwinner of the household while her husband is jobless.

She explained how Sarita is always wanting to build her dream due to her tenacious spirit. But she is overworked and frustrated with all the responsibilities and burdens of her husband's debts. Saiyami Kher also explained how Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai’s writer has weaved in the complexities and problems of a middle-class family in the film. She also added that working on Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai has turned out to be a beautiful, life-changing experience in her career.

Roshan Mathew was also all praises for Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai. He explained her character to be “defeated, disgruntled, insecure, and suspicious”. He added that these were the aspects that made it an interesting role to portray on the big screen. Roshan Mathew also added that he considers himself to lucky and proud to be a part of a film like Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai.

