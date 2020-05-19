Netflix Announces New Series 'Choked'; Fans Hilarious 'dilemma' Is Completely Relatable

Amid the lockdown, more and more people are consuming content online. The user engagement with digital media providers has sprung by a great number. This gave way to the OTT platforms to produce fresh content to keep their users engaged and entertained.

Netflix announced a new series Choked and revealed the first look of the series. The movie stars Saiyami Kher and Roshan Mathew in the lead roles. Reportedly, the film also has a strong supporting cast, including Amruta Subhash, Upendra Limaye, Tushar Dalvi, Vaishnavi Rp, Uday Nene and several more.

As soon as the first look of the film was released, fans seemed intrigued by it and flooded the post asking more details. However, there is one fan who seems to be burdened by the avalanche of OTT shows. The fan seemed overwhelmed at the speed with which the OTT platforms are producing content and shared her dilemma in a hilarious comment.

She said, "Abey Kitna Kuch dekh lein??? Bas bhi karo yaar... Aankhein andhiyaa jayengi humari bata rahe hain hum! (sic)" Which translates to, 'How much new content are we supposed to consume? Stop it now. I am telling you, our eyes will strain and go blind.'

Netflix reacts to the fan comment

The hilarious fan comment started receiving reactions from other users in no time. Seeing which, Netflix had an equally witty and funny response. The channel's Instagram handle replied to the fan comment. Netflix commented in response, "Are feeling Choked (ðŸ˜) by your watchlist already? But there’s soooo much more coming! ðŸ¥º (sic)." Check out the comment below.

Choked details

Choked is a film that will premiere on Netflix on June 5. It is about a bank employee who has to face difficulties due to her jobless husband. Moreso's life is weighed down and her dreams shattered because of the debts taken by her husband. However, she finds a secret source of seemingly unlimited cash in her home.

More upcoming shows on Netflix

The list of upcoming shows on Netflix is a long one. Apart from Choked, the platform would be streaming Space Force, Married to Medicine and many more.

