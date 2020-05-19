Netflix Praises Jaideep Ahlawat's Work In 'Paatal Lok' With A 'crossover'; Anushka Reacts

Amazon Prime's latest series Paatal Lok is bagging positive responses from the audience and the critics. Amid all the praises, the OTT platform Netflix tipped their hat to Jaideep Ahlawat aka Hathi Ram Chaudhary's performance in a quirky crossover post. Interestingly, even the producer of the show, Anushka Sharma, couldn't help but go LOL after seeing the post. Read on to know more about the post and the crossover character from Netflix's popular series, Stranger Things.

On May 18, 2020, the official handle of Netflix India shared a still from their original web-series Stranger Things. In the still, the lead character of sci-fi, Jim Hopper, is seen giving an intense look while he visited a local fair. Instagramming the photo, Netflix India wrote a caption that read, 'NGL was hella worried for Hathi Ram Chaudhary in this scene. It's unfair how cops on a mission always end up at a fair.' Many of their followers and fans flooded the comments section of the quirky post. Check it out.

Netflix's post for Jaideep Ahlawat:

The producer of the show, Anushka Sharma re-shared the same post on the story session of her social media handle. She tagged Jaideep Ahlawat, Amazon Prime and Netflix India. In addition, she wrote, 'Well played @netflix_in. HaathiRam is everyone's fav / @primevideoin'. Check out her reaction below:

For the unversed, in Netflix's series Stranger Things, the character of Jim Hopper is a police inspector. In one of the episodes, Jim Hopper was seen visiting an Independence Day fair of his country to find Eleven, Mike, Will, Lucas and Max. Similarly, in one of the episodes of Paatal Lok, the lead character Haathi Ram Chaudhary ended up in a local fair after an intense fight sequence.

Talking about the show, Paatal Lok started streaming on Amazon Prime from May 5, 2020. The teaser of the series, which came out in April 2020, intrigued the audience. Reportedly, the core ideas behind the show have been loosely adapted from a book. The book on which this is based is The Story of My Assassins written by Tarun J. Tejpal. The book revolves around the writer's life and how he does the background checks of the murderers. The ensemble cast of the show includes Neeraj Kabi, Gul Panag, and Abhishek Banerjee along with Jaideep Ahlawat, among many others.

