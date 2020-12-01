Roshna Ann Roy's Wedding Photos That Will Make You Go 'aww'; Take A Look

Actor Roshna Ann Roy recently tied the knot with Kichu Tellus on November 30. The wedding took place in Kochi and the actor let her fans in on some special moments from her wedding by sharing many clicks from her function. Take a look at her wedding photos and read more about Roshna Ann Roy's husband in the article below:

Roshna Ann Roy's wedding photos

In this picture, fans can spot the couple hand in hand. Roshna sports a pink dress and is also holding a bouquet of flowers. Her husband is seen sporting a dark beige suit and black sunglasses. Fans can also spot a few friends of the couple in the background of the post. Actors Antony Varghese, Reshma Anna Rajan and Anarkali Marakkar are also present for the ceremony and the wedding followed all COVID-19 regulations. The post is captioned - 'my "man "... forever'.

Many fans liked and commented on the post. Most fans added that the couple looked lovely and other fans added that they hoped the two would stay happily married forever. Take a look at the comments:

Pic Credit: Roshna Ann Roy's Instagram

In this post, fans can see the couple clearly and can spot how lovely the bride and the groom look. The actor sports an elegant diamond necklace and also has sliver patterns on her dress. It is reported that the ceremony was an intimate affair and only a few close friends and family were invited to the function.

This picture was uploaded by Roshna's husband Kichu. Kichu is a scriptwriter and the two met on the sets of one of Roshna Ann Roy's films. This picture is clicked from a far away angle and Roshna can be seen happy in Kichu's arms. Fans commented that this is one of the best pictures of the couple.

The couple look very much in love as they pose for the cameras. Fans noted that the couple was 'made for each other'.

In this post, fans can see the couple involved in a post-wedding ceremony. Roshna and Kichu are seen lighting a candle together. Their families can also be seen in the background and a lovely moment has been captured by the photographer here.

In this post, the couple can be seen sitting together. Roshna looks at her husband with a loving glance. Many fans showered this post with love and greetings.

Promo Pic Credit: Roshna Ann Roy's (Vishu K Narayan's photography) Instagram

