'RRR' Box Office Collections, Day 21: SS Rajamouli's Film Sees 20% Drop At Ticket Windows

RRR created history by becoming the first film in the COVID-19 pandemic era to hit the Rs 1000-crore club globally. SS Rajamouli also became the first filmmaker to have two films on this list, after Baahubali: The Conclusion created a storm on its way to becoming the second film after Dangal to hit the four-figure mark.

As audiences are still going to the theatres to witness the magnum opus amid the grand release of Yash-starrer KGF Chapter 2, read further ahead to see the impact of the film on the box office collection of Ram Charan-Jr NTR-starrer film.

RRR Day 21 box office collection

As the film, RRR is getting a tough competition from Yash's recently released Kannada film, KGF Chapter 2, the estimates of the box office collection of SS Rajamouli's film on day 21 mentioned by upresults.org revealed that the film is likely to receive around 20% drop. While the movie was doing very well at the box office from 20 days of its release, with the arrival of KGF Chapter 2, it is estimated that the film will earn around Rs 3.50 Crores on day 21. The Hindi version, as per a report by trade analyst Taran Adarsh, had minted Rs 3 crore on Tuesday to earn Rs 238.09 crore. With Wednesday figures, it was all set to cross the Rs 240-crore.

On the other hand, a report by Box Office India stated that Yash's film has already minted Rs 38-39 crore in advance collections for the Hindi version. The film was tipped to record the highest collections ever in Karnataka, with an estimated Rs 35 crore. However, Beast took a decent opening at around Rs 50 crore in India, however, KGF: Chapter 2 was likely to emerge as the first choice among Hindi, Kannada, and even Telugu audiences, while Tamil audiences could prefer the Vijay-starrer.

Image: RRR Movie Stills