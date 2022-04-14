Last Updated:

'KGF: Chapter 2' Box Office Collections LIVE Update: Yash Starrer Thriller To Set Records

'KGF: Chapter 2' starring South star Yash in titular role has become a rage across the nation. With the film's release today, fans cannot wait to experience the spectacular visionary movie.

09:56 IST, April 14th 2022
'KGF-Chapter 2' Box Office Day 1 Early Estimate: Prashant Neel directorial to set record, competes with 'Beast'

While RRR did well with the Hindi version, it obviously earned more money from the original Telugu version. However, KGF: Chapter 2's Hindi version is being tipped for a record-breaking figure. The film has taken the highest advance collections among Hindi films, and could go on to record the highest opening day ever. Overall, the Yash-strrrer is expected to cross the Rs 150-crore by day 1 itself.

 As per a report by Box Office India, has already minted Rs 38-39 crore in advance collections for the Hindi version. The film was tipped to record the highest collections ever in Karnataka, (it is a Kannada film dubbed in other languages) with an estimated Rs 35 crore. However, Beast took a decent opening at around Rs 50 crore in India, however, KGF: Chapter 2 was likely to emerge as the first-choice among Hindi, Kannada and even Telugu audiences, while Tamil audience could prefer the Vijay-starrer.

 

09:37 IST, April 14th 2022
'KGF 2': Taran Adarsh hints at third installment in successful franchise

Amid much craze and fan love around Yash starrer latest release KGF: Chapter 2, film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh hinted at surprise news for all. Taran in a series of tweets reviewed the Prashanth Neel directorial and revealed that the third installment in the popular franchise is on the way. After the smashing response that KGF 2 has been receiving, it is now believed that the third part will be made soon.  "#YESSS... #KGF3 #KGFChapter3 is on the way," Adarsh informed on Twitter.

 

09:02 IST, April 14th 2022
'KGF: Chapter 2' release: Actor Sivakarthikeyan extends wishes to entire team

Actor Sivakarthikeyan who is known for films like Kedi Billa Killadi Ranga, Ethir Neechal and Varuthapadatha Valibar Sangam, took to Twitter to extend his best wishes to enire KGF 2 team. He penned a post on the micro-blogging site and wrote how the latest release will be a blockbster hit and shall break all box office records. "Best wishes to @TheNameIsYash, @prashanth_neel and the entire #KGF2  team for a humongous success. Let this film create more records at the box office," the actor tweeted.

 

08:52 IST, April 14th 2022
''KGF: Chapter 2' makers pay special tribute to late actor Puneeth Rajkumar

Late Kannada star Puneeth Rajkumar was given a special tribute by KGF: Chapter 2 makers. Before the beginning of the film, the makers run a picture of the star in their 'Special Thanks' segment and wrote, "We miss you till we see you again." A Twitter user shared the picture from the theatre while expressing his love for the late iconic star. 

 

08:38 IST, April 14th 2022
KGF: Chapter 2 release: Prashant Neel directorial opens to loud cheering, fans throw confetti at screen

Fans of Yash starrer action thriller KGF: Chapter 2 were left ecstatic after watching the mass entertainer on the big screen. After witnessing several delays, the film was finally released on April 14. As the moviegoers flocked the theatres, several videos have emerged online showing the excitement of the fans after watching Yash back after 4 years on the big screen. One of the users shared a video on Twitter that showed loud cheering of the moviegoers from inside the hall where they can be heard shouting Yash's name. Apart from this, they even threw confetti on the screen to celebrate the film's release. 

 

08:17 IST, April 14th 2022
'KGF: Chapter 2' release: Yash starrer witnesses full house show at 6 AM

Looking at the popularity of the mass entertainer film KGF: Chapter 2, the Prashanth Neel directorial shows started as early as 6 AM on April 14. What was interesting to find was that the 6 AM show was a full house one with excited moviegoers flocking to the theatres to watch their favourite star back in action after 4 years with the sequel. A film distributor on Twitter informed that the film created history after the 6 AM show was all jam-packed with the frenzied fans. 

 

07:56 IST, April 14th 2022
'KGF: Chapter 2' release: Yash fans make World Record by creating World’s Biggest Mosaic Book Portrait with actor's face

With the film KGF having broken long-standing records since its release in 2018, the film has established another embodiment by setting a world record. After With the sequel which released today in theatres, it is being celebrated by fans all across. More than anybody, all the fan clubs of Yash have been proactive with the promotion of the film. 

Much to the surpirse, Yash's fans Yash created the biggest mosaic book portrait. It is sworn to be the world’s largest mosaic book portrait. 20,700 books were used for this purpose.The size of the portrait is 130× 190 ft and is spread over 25650 sqft with books situated at the White Garden Grounds of Malur. The idea was carried forward by the Yash Fans Association of Mallur. Yash who was overwhelmed by the sweet gesture, even reacted to the love on his Instagram stories. 

 

07:40 IST, April 14th 2022
KGF: Chapter 2 release: Makers urge fans to fight against piracy

Looking at the popularity and the anticipation that was built around the latest release KGF: Chapter 2, the makers warned the audience of the film against piracy. They requested fans not to click pictures and take videos of the film and to avoid posting them online. They emphasized that the team has worked on the franchise for eight years and has put in their all to give fans the film.

"8 years of blood, sweat & tears have gone into bringing you all KGF. we urge you all to not take videos while watching KGF Chapter 2 in the cinemas and upload it on the internet. let's all experience the grandiose of KGF in the cinemas only and not spoil it for others waiting to watch it in the theatres," Hombale Films wrote in a statement on Twitter. 

 

 

07:22 IST, April 14th 2022
'KGF: Chapter 2' Twitter reviews: Moviegoers hail Yash's nail-biting performance

After witnessings everal delays due to the panemic, South star Yash starrer gripping drama KGF: Chapter 2 has finally hit the theatres. Owing to the popularity of the film and the pan India star, moviegoers had a great time witnessing the powerful performance of the actor on the big screen. Many fans caught the first show of the film on its day of release. They danced inside and outside the theatres to welcome Yash to the theatres. Many moviegoers shared their reviews of the film and penned how they enjoyed the film. 

 

06:54 IST, April 14th 2022
'KGF: Chapter 2' release: Yash starrer opens to spectacular numbers overseas

Owing to the popularity of the film KGF: Chapter 2, it opened to great numbers overseas especially in the US and UK. The fan love for Yash starrer transcends borders and it seems that the action thriller is set to shatter all records. According to film critic Ramesh Bala, the film opened to $800K+ and counting in the US. The analyst also informed that there was no premiere in Hindi.

On the other hand, the film witnessed a blockbuster start in the UK after the Telugu & Malayalam premiere gross is expected around ~£51,256** from 41 locations. 

 

06:37 IST, April 14th 2022
'KGF: Chapter 2' release: Fans perform puja in UP to shower love

With the release of Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 2, fans all across have been pouring in their love for the action thriller. A fan page on Twitter shared a picture from Uttar Pradesh where the saints can be seen performing puja and havan to bless the actor while wishing him success for the latest release.  

 

06:23 IST, April 14th 2022
'KGF: Chapter 2' Release Updates: Film's opening collection expected to surpass 'RRR' earnings

The countdown surrounding the highly anticipated film KGF: Chapter 2 is finally over. And out of 9,500 screens across India, which includes single-screen theatres and multiplexes, KGF Chapter 2 is expected to be released on approximately 6,000 screens. In Karnataka, the Kannada version will be released on 500 screens and the rest of the versions will be divided into 50 screens. Trade analyst Ramesh Bala also assured us exclusively that KGF Chapter 2 will surpass Rajamouli's RRR opening day and the lifetime collection of KGF Chapter 1 (Hindi) on the opening day itself. 

 

06:03 IST, April 14th 2022
'KGF: Chapter 2': Fans celebrate movie's release with actor Yash's larger than life cut out

The Twitter handle of production house Hombale Films updated fans with a video showcasing the excitmnet levels of fans after a 100 feet cut out of ‘Rocky Bhai’ (Yash's character in the film) was pasted outside a theater in Mumbai. The cut-out shines out bright in the night just like the movie is about to shine at the box office.

 

05:49 IST, April 14th 2022
'KGF: Chapter 2' release updates

Amid much fanfare and excitement, actor Yash starrer highky anticipated film KGF: Chapter 2 has hit the screens. Even before the release, the Hindi version of the film has shattered records by surpassing advance booking numbers of box office dominated film RRR. The film has reportedly collected Rs 27 crore for the opening day, and this was set to go higher, with a day left for release as well as on-the-spot bookings to add to it.

