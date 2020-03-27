RRR: Ram Charan's Look As Ramaraju Revealed In A Surprise Video; Watch

RRR is one of the most anticipated upcoming films. It is a period action film written and directed by Baahubali filmmaker, S.S. Rajamouli. RRR stars N.T.R Jr and Ram Charan in lead along with Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn. First, a motion poster of the movie was released, now a new ‘surprise’ video is out. Read to know more.

Ram Charan in RRR

The makers of RRR have released a new video, soon after its motion poster. The new video introduces Ram Charan’s character Alluri Sitarama Raju also known as Ramaraju in the movie. It is to wish a Happy Birthday to Ram Charan who turned 35-years-old today, March 27, 2020.

RRR surprise video is around 1:13 minutes long. It shows Ram Charan as Ramaraju who is seen training. The voice introducing him in the video is of Bheem, played by N.T.R Jr. Ram Charan’s intense practice and hardcore body has been appreciated by many fans. Check out the video and what a few fans say about it.

Fan reactions

Ramcharan screen presence and Tarak voice over is just 🔥



Wow!!!!!

Ek Shola Hai Dehekti Aag Ka, Dhaar Jaisi Nangi Talwaar Ka, Maut Ko Bhi Jo Paseena Paseena Kar De, Har Hathiyar Ko Jo Nihattha Kar De - Ek Zinda

Mashaal, Dushmano Ka Kaal💥🔥@AlwaysRamCharan as #AlluriSeethaRamaRaju 💥#BheemforRamaraju



Goosebumps Guaranteed🔥🔥🔥

RRR is said to be a fictional story revolving around Indian freedom fighters, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem who fought against the British Raj and Nizam of Hyderabad, respectively. The film will be simultaneously released in Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, Tamil and Malayalam. RRR is scheduled to hit the theatres on January 8, 2021.

