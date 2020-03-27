The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

RRR: Ram Charan's Look As Ramaraju Revealed In A Surprise Video; Watch

Regional Indian Cinema

RRR stars Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn and is directed by S.S. Rajamouli. Check out Ram Charan as RamaRaju in the surprise video and more

Written By Shakir Khan | Mumbai | Updated On:
RRR

RRR is one of the most anticipated upcoming films. It is a period action film written and directed by Baahubali filmmaker, S.S. Rajamouli. RRR stars N.T.R Jr and Ram Charan in lead along with Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn. First, a motion poster of the movie was released, now a new ‘surprise’ video is out. Read to know more.

Also Read | RRR Motion Poster: Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Ajay Convey Festive Wishes; Here's The Full Form

Ram Charan in RRR

The makers of RRR have released a new video, soon after its motion poster. The new video introduces Ram Charan’s character Alluri Sitarama Raju also known as Ramaraju in the movie. It is to wish a Happy Birthday to Ram Charan who turned 35-years-old today, March 27, 2020.

RRR surprise video is around 1:13 minutes long. It shows Ram Charan as Ramaraju who is seen training. The voice introducing him in the video is of Bheem, played by N.T.R Jr. Ram Charan’s intense practice and hardcore body has been appreciated by many fans. Check out the video and what a few fans say about it.

Also Read | Alia Bhatt Has Not Dropped Out Of SS Rajamouli Upcoming Magnum Opus 'RRR': Reports

Fan reactions

Also Read | SS Rajamouli Worried About Alia Bhatt Quitting His Ambitious 'RRR' Citing Date Issues?

Also Read | Has RRR Beaten SS Rajamouli's Bahubaali 2's Pre-release Records Already?

RRR is said to be a fictional story revolving around Indian freedom fighters, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem who fought against the British Raj and Nizam of Hyderabad, respectively. The film will be simultaneously released in Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, Tamil and Malayalam. RRR is scheduled to hit the theatres on January 8, 2021.

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
PM Modi
PM MODI ON BORIS JOHNSON
Kerala
KERALA REPORTS HIGHEST CASES
Virat
KOHLI'S COVID-19 MESSAGE
COVID-19
HEALTH MINISTRY ON COVID-19
NDRF
NDRF KEPT ON STANDBY
Nirmala Sitharaman
FM SITHARAMAN WELCOMES RBI'S STEPS