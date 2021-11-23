RRR: Jr NTR Talks About The Film's 'tough Ride', Working With SS Rajamouli And More; Read

The highly-anticipated period drama RRR is nearing its release date, and fans are excited to witness SS Rajamouli's magic on screen after the Baahubali franchise. The movie will showcase superstars Ram Charan and Jr NTR as two Indian revolutionaries, with pivotal roles helmed by Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn. NTR, who helms the role of Komaram Bheem, the leader who fought against the Nizam of Hyderabad, recently spoke about the film's journey, working with 'taskmaster' SS Rajamouli and more.

In a conversation with Variety, the actor noted that the film, whose journey began in 2018, demanded a lot of dedication. Calling it a 'tough ride', he said one had to work their way 'day in and day out'. Spilling beans on the recently released track Naacho Naacho, NTR said that the director was 'hell bent' on him and Ram acing the steps with perfect synchronisation.

Jr NTR opens up about RRR's journey

The leading duo shot '12 hours a day' for the song, noting that Rajamouli 'was being so adamant' in achieving the sync. However, when fans praised the duo for their remarkable synchronisation, NTR realised the director's vision. The song later went viral, with NTR calling the Rajamouli 'one of the biggest directors of India'. He further mentioned that the director is one to never 'let people down with their expectations'.

The actor is now gearing up for the project tentatively titled NTR 30, which marks his reunion with Janatha Garage director Koratala Siva. He revealed that the film will be a revenge drama that commences its production in Feb 2022. He also has filmmaker Prashant Neel's project, which commences production in October 2022.

More about RRR

Set in the 1920s, the project charts the undocumented period in the revolutionaries' lives when they journeyed away from home before starting their fight for the country. Bhatt will be seen in the role of Sita, while Ajay Devgan will make an extended cameo appearance. It also stars Olivia Morrison, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, Shriya Saran and Samuthirakani in supporting roles. After the initial release date, which had been planned for July 30, 2020, it will now come out after over one-and-a-half years on January 7, 2022.

(IMAGE: TWITTER/ @RRRMOVIE/ FACEBOOK/ @JR NTR)