S Janaki's Son Rubbishes Singer's Death Rumours On Twitter, Says 'she Is Doing Fine'

Recently, S Janaki’s son Murali Krishna addressed the rumours of his mother’s demise and claimed that the legendary singer is doing fine. S Janaki’s death news stormed the internet when it was reported that the singer underwent ‘minor’ surgery. Take a look at her son’s tweet:

No...its wrong news..she got a minor operation..she s ok now https://t.co/3NuyV07eBF — manobala (@manobalam) June 28, 2020

In his tweet, Murali debunked the rumour and called it wrong news. Adding to the same, Krishna also stated that the singer is fine now. If the reports are to be believed, Murali Krishna also addressed the issue with the media and cleared that S Janaki is currently recuperating from the surgery. However, this is not the first time when S Janaki fell prey to a death hoax. Earlier in 2017 and 2016, rumours were rife that the singer had passed away due to illness. However, S Janaki's family, at that time, too, debunked the conjectures on social media and confirmed that the singer was healthy.

Take a look at how fans reacted

The news spreading on Demise of Legendary Playback singer #SJanaki amma is an absolutely False one. She is doing well after undergoing a surgery recently.



Stay Healthy Amma ❤️🙏#Annaatthe @rajinikanth pic.twitter.com/rjET4mg5oy — Bengaluru RFC (@Bangalore_RFC) June 28, 2020

Just spoke to Janakiamma. She is in Mysuru. She is hale & healthy. Please don’t spread rumours 🙏 #SJanaki pic.twitter.com/5RraX9R3Po — Dr Mano (@ManoSinger_Offl) June 28, 2020

Play back singer Mrs. S.Janaki is healthy. She has some age related health issue & is responding well to the treatment. Wish her a speedy recovery & a long life! #SJanaki — ட்விட்டர் போராளி ! (@karthik_thinks) June 28, 2020

S Janaki's work

Respectfully referred to as 'Janakamma', S Janaki is among the most prominent faces in the Indian music industry and has recorded nearly 48,000 songs in her career. Apart from Indian languages, the singer has recorded songs in English, Japanese, Latin, Arabic, German, Sinhala, French, Bangla, Russian and Chinese languages. Janaki has won four National Film Awards and 33 different State Film Awards and is also a recipient of an honorary doctorate from the University of Mysore. Reportedly, in October 2016, Janaki announced her retirement from singing for films and stage appearances. However, the legendary singer made a comeback for the Tamil film Pannadi in 2018.

