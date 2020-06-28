Kareena Kapoor Khan And Shahid Kapoor's Songs To Add To Your Workout Playlist

Actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid Kapoor have worked together in films like Jab We Met, Fida and Udta Punjab. Their on-screen pair was most-loved by their fans. Since songs are one of the most essential things you need to keep you motivated and energised, some songs from their films like Mauja hi Mauja, Aashiqui Mein Teri and Ud-da Punjab are perfect to add to your playlist while working out. Take a look at some other songs from their movies you could add to your workout playlist.

Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor songs to add to your workout playlist

Mauja Hi Mauja

Nagada Nagada

The songs Mauja hi Mauja and Nagada Nagada are energetic songs from the film Jab We Met, that you could add to your workout playlist. The film Jab We Met was helmed by Imtiaz Ali starred Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead roles. The songs from the film featuring the two actors went on to become superhit tunes, ruling over the jukebox.

Ashiqui Main Teri

The song Ashiqui Mein Teri from 36 China Town is another popular track you could add to your workout playlist. The mystery film 36 China town included an ensemble cast of actors like Akshaye Khanna, Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Vivek Shauq, Isha Koppikar, Upen Patel. The song Ashiqui Mein Teri composed by Himesh Reshammiya was one of the best songs from the film.

Aaja Ve Mahi

Another popular song featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid Kapoor was Aaja Ve Mahi, from the film Fida. The groovy tunes of this song are enough to keep you motivated while working out and the hook steps from the song are also perfect for a Zumba session. Fida was a romantic thriller movie starring Fardeen Khan along with actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid Kapoor. This was the first Bollywood film in which Kareena Kapoor Khan played a negative role.

Ud-Daa Punjab

The title track of Udta Punjab is another Bollywood track you could add to your workout list. The filmy song is powerful and the tunes are just right for an energetic workout session. The film starred Shahid Kapoor and Alia Bhatt along with actor Kareena Kapoor Khan and Diljit Dosanjh. Kareena Kapoor Khan played the key role of a doctor in the film.

