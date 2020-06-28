Hrithik Roshan's Movies And Songs That You Can Binge-watch On Zee5

Hrithik Roshan is one of the most successful actors in Bollywood. The actor is not only admired for his versatile roles but is also admired for his incredible moves when it comes to dancing. He made his debut with the film Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai in 2000 and won the Filmfare award for the best actor as well as the best debut. From there on, the star has worked in many memorable films like Jodhaa Akbar, Dhoom 2, Koi... Mil Gaya, Lakshya, Guzaarish, and Super 30, to name a few. Many of his films are available on the streaming platform Zee5. Check out a list of films that are being showcased on Zee5:

Hrithik Roshan's movies to watch on Zee5

1. Aap Mujhe Achche Lagne Lage

This 2002 release is a romantic movie. The movie revolves around Rohit who is played by Hrithik Roshan and Sapna who is played by Ameesha Patel. The movie features their love affair and struggles. Aap Mujhe Achche Lagne Lage was liked by its audience at the time.

2. Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon

Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon is a movie that has both Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor in the main role. The movie came out in 2003 and was loved by the audience despite being critically annulled. The movie again revolves around the love life of Sanjana Satyaprakash and Prem Kishen Mathur

3. Yaadein

Released in 2001, Yaadein features Kareena Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan in the main roles again. The movie was inspired by the book Pride and Prejudice. However, the movie failed to make an impact at the box office. It was also shot in some beautiful locations all around the world.

Music:

4. Niyaam Ho and Question Mark

Songs from Hrithik Roshan's superhit movie - Super 30 feature him in some very inspirational songs. Niyaam Ho features a sweet melody and is loved by the fans of the movie as well. Question Mark is another wonderful song from the movie but is quite similar to Niyaam Ho.

5. Tu Meri and Mehrebaan

Tu Meri and Mehrebaan are both songs from the movie Bang Bang. The movie features Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif in the lead romantic roles. Both songs are romantic songs and feature the two actors.

