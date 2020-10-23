S Thaman Reveals He Is 'happy To Be Part Of' Silambarasan's 'STR46'; See Tweet

Days after South Indian actor Silambarasan joined hands with filmmaker Suseenthiran for his upcoming movie, STR46, music composer S Thaman, too, announced that he will be composing music for the upcoming movie. S Thaman took to his Twitter handle to confirm the news and shared a picture with the crew and cast members of the film. Take a look at S Thaman’s post.

S Thaman's music in STR46

The picture features S Thaman flashing a big smile, as he poses with the group of singers and musicians present in what appears to be a music studio. In his caption, S Thaman mentioned that he was happy to be a part of STR46. Thaman further wrote, ‘#STR46 Work Started Today’. Soon after S Thaman shared the picture on Twitter, fans of the music composer took to their social media handles and expressed their excitement to watch the film in theatres. More so, some fans also mentioned that they were 'super excited' for the songs' release. Take a look at how fans reacted:

Fans react

Yayyyyy🤩 heard the sample today darlinggggg!!!!Chummmaaaaaaa saravediiiiiii ! You nailed it like always! Can’t wait to hear the final😍💯🔥 — Mahat Raghavendra (@MahatOfficial) October 21, 2020

Can't wait to see your magic, sir. I have always been a die-hard fan of your work and just simply so excited for you and this project. Can't wait to watch the movie as well, Seems super exciting is the motion poster is something to go by. Take care. https://t.co/BUmIev6twG — Arjunkapooristhebest (@Arjunkapoorist1) October 23, 2020

Silambarasan's movies

The movie is directed by filmmaker Suseenthiran. Besides Silambarasan, the makers of the movie have also managed to rope in actor Nidhi Agerwal to play a vital role in the movie. More so, the film is expected to release later in 2021. Silambarasan was last seen in the much-acclaimed movie, Vantha Rajavathaan Varuven.

Directed by Sundar C, the movie follows the story of a young heir of a rich family, who sets out to effect a reconciliation between estranged family members. The film stars T.R. Silambarasan, Megha Akash and Catherine Tresa in the leading roles. Bankrolled by A. Subaskaran, the film also stars actors like Gowtham Sundararajan, Motta Rajendran, Nassar and Ramya Krishnan in prominent roles.

