Punjabi Singer K Deep Passes Away At 79 Following Brief Illness

Notable Punjabi singer K Deep passed away at the age of 79 after struggling from an abrupt illness. After being unwell for a couple of months, the Nashean Naal Yaari artist took his last breath in a private hospital in Ludhiana on October 22, Thursday. As mentioned by Indian Express, K Deep's funeral will be held on October 23, Friday at 2 pm at Model Town Extension cremation ground in Ludhiana.

K Deep's death after a brief illness

According to Hindustan Times, the 79-year-old singer had gone under two major surgeries in March 2020. In February, K Deep had slipped in his house and hit his head on the floor. This accident resulted in the folk singer suffering an internal haemorrhage.

K Deep, also known as Kuldeep Singh, is a folk and duet singer who mostly sang duets with his singer wife Jagmohan Kaur. Kuldeep Singh was the first artist to sing songs penned by Shiv Kumar Batalvi. He was also honoured with the first ‘Shiv Kumar Batalvi’ Memorial Award in May 2016. The government of Punjab and Shiv Batalvi Cultural Society had organised a cultural program on Shiv Batalvi's 43rd death anniversary. The program was held at the poet's native place in Batala.

Remembering the late poet Shiv Kumar Batalvi, K Deep had sung the writer's popular and timeless poem, Kuj rukh mennu, putt lagde ne, Kuj rukh lagde maavaan, Kujrukh noohaan dheeyaan lagde, Kuj rukh vaang bharaavaan (Some trees are like my sons, others like my mother. Some seem to me like my daughters, and others seems like my brothers). The singer's outstanding performance stirred a houseful hall to tears.

Born on December 10, 1940, in Rangoon, Burma, the Punjabi singer belonged to a village in Ludhiana, Punjab. K Deep met his wife Jagmohan Kaur during his performance in Calcutta and the pair started working together as a Duo. They got married in 1971 and has two children, Billy and Raja. Kuldeep Singh and Jagmohan Kaur are best known for their comedy characters Mai Mohno and Posti.

